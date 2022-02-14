With iOS 15.4, the ghost of Touch ID disappears in the iPhone of the future

We have been using the iOS 15.4 beta for more than two weeks now, which includes Face ID unlock with a mask. In all this time, our experience has remained as the first days: It is fast and comfortable. That is why it is worth wondering about Apple’s plans and the possibility of Touch ID returning to the iPhone in some way.

The long road to a Face ID that recognizes masks

When the 2020 pandemic hit and masks started to become popular, users of an iPhone with Face ID ran into a stumbling block: the facial recognition system did not work. We had to wait a year for Apple to present iOS 14.5, which brought an intermediate solution under its arm. Users who also had an Apple Watch could unlock their iPhone if they were wearing a mask.

It was neither ideal nor universal. But it was an acceptable solution. That’s when many looked at the redesigned iPad Air 2020, without home button and with your Touch ID on the power button. Many saw the light, expecting a similar solution from Cupertino for the iPhone.





A terminal that integrates the speed and security of Face ID with the convenience of Touch ID for situations like the current one. With a fingerprint sensor already on the screen or on the same button as the iPad Air. But it has not been like that and Apple has other plans.

iOS 15.4 will allow iPhone 12 and later to unlock the terminal even when wearing a mask

Of course, the road has been long. More than many of us would have liked. with debate on whether it’s too late. But what is clear is that Apple has closed the only advantage left to Touch ID.

The mask is no longer an advantage for Touch ID





Since the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017, it was clear that Face ID was far superior to Touch ID. Both in error rate and speed. Both systems have their Achilles heel, with the finger being wet or sweaty on Touch ID or certain sunglasses lenses. The debate was closed, until the arrival of the coronavirus.

This unlock still needs to be polished during this beta, to offer the ultimate experience when it comes out

In addition to changing the world, COVID-19 put a bit of an edge back to Touch ID versus masks. Despite being technically worse in terms of security and speed, Touch ID is invulnerable to what we wear on our faces. With it, you can have iPhone unlocked in any crowded indoor place, without having to enter the unlock code constantly.

With iOS 15.4, Apple demolishes this advantage. It is risky to take for granted Something that those from Cupertino are going to do, but the truth is that everything indicates that the successive iPhones will only have Face ID and no other unlocking auxiliary system.