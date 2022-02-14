Will the price of Xbox Game Pass go up? This Phil Spencer had to say about it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass, Xbox’s subscription service, is loved by millions of people. However, a reality is that there is a feeling that it is too good to be true and that it is a matter of time before it goes up in price. It is a reasonable fear since, after the investment that Microsoft has made, inflation and that companies like Netflix and Amazon tend to raise the price of their service, it is not unreasonable to think that the same thing will happen with Xbox Game Pass.

But what do they think within Xbox about it? Recently, Phil Spencer, general manager of gaming at Microsoft, had a talk with Axios about. The outlet brought up the topic about people who believe that sooner or later Microsoft will increase the price of the Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription.

According to Spencer, it’s not something she can prove won’t happen. However, he also recalled that the service has not increased in price since its launch 4 years ago. So he believes the only thing he can do to reassure the public is to be transparent about his goals.

“I feel that I cannot prove this negative- [La gente pregunta] When will the price of Game Pass go up? ‘They’re buying all these studios. You know, it’s inevitable.’ Although it’s been 4 years since we’ve uploaded it. But it’s like, ‘You know, it’s going to happen’ ‘When they’re number 1, they’re going to start doing all these exclusive deals that, like, you know, Xbox has history’ and all I can do is make the decisions that are in front of us and try to be explicit about what our goals are.”

As you know, Xbox’s goal is for Xbox Game Pass to have as many users as possible so that games like Starfield become the most played in the history of their creators. So while a price increase at some point in the future can’t be ruled out, it’s clear that the intent is to make Xbox Game Pass accessible.

And you, what do you think about these statements? Are you afraid that Xbox Game Pass could go up in price soon? Tell us in the comments.

