Will Smith never thought he would make a movie as good as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ until he made ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has often celebrated his 2006 film The pursuit of happiness in high esteem. At one point, he considered the film the pinnacle of her career and something he would never duplicate. But Smith admitted that she could have matched, and maybe even surpassed happiness with King Richard.

Will Smith once considered ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ one of his best films

Smith is very proud of his Pursuit of happiness. So much so, that he told GQ that he considered the film one of the best of his career. Smith only tied another movie with the 2006 biopic.

“For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first men in black Y Pursuit of happiness. For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies,” Smith said.

Speaking with IGN, Smith also touched on how different this movie was compared to the types of movies he used to make.

“I know how to make a movie make $100 million. I know how to do it. I’ve studied ‘The Hero’s Journey’. I know what the top 10 movies of all time are. I know you need special effects, creatures and a love story, and I know how to do it,” Smith said. “For me, I have never had the feeling that I am getting with The pursuit of happiness, that the way this movie is touching people, I’ve never had this experience before. And it came from such a space of freedom. She had no idea what she was doing the whole time.”

Will Smith never thought he would make a movie as good as The Pursuit of Happyness.

Smith may have finally found a movie that he thinks could match his experiences with The pursuit of happiness. Reflect on king richard with Entertainment Tonight, Smith couldn’t help but praise his latest project.

“This one is special,” Smith said.

After making the film, he spent time away from her and focused on other projects. This allowed Smith to return to the film with fresher eyes as far as theaters go.

“So by the time the movie opens, you’ve potentially done one or two more things, and you’ve moved on in your mind, so when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you’re getting to see it. again for the first time, together with the audience, and I was totally and utterly amazed at what [King Richard director Ray Green] I was able to do it delicately with this movie,” he continued.

Smith was so amazed by the movie that he got rid of a thought he had about The pursuit of happiness.

“You always hear that cliché, ‘Oh, I laughed, I cried,’ [but] It’s one of those movies that really covers a wide spectrum of emotions and ideas, that’s really rare,” Smiths said. The pursuit of happinessAnd I never said that out loud, but I felt like I’d never do any better than The pursuit of happiness and then i saw king richard.”

Will Smith is no longer worried about being a box office star

Smith is no longer focused on being the biggest actor on the planet. Today, his priorities have shifted from box office success to making movies with a purpose.

“I want to make stories that make me smile, I want to tell stories that make me cry, and I want to tell stories about the triumph of the human spirit and the women of the movement, and king richard fit in with that,” he said. “The amount of time we spend on set and on these things, I don’t want to ask anybody to do anything they’re not proud of for the rest of their life.”

