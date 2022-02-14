Will Smith never thought he would make a movie as good as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ until he made ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has often celebrated his 2006 film The pursuit of happiness in high esteem. At one point, he considered the film the pinnacle of her career and something he would never duplicate. But Smith admitted that she could have matched, and maybe even surpassed happiness with King Richard.

Will Smith once considered ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ one of his best films

Smith is very proud of his Pursuit of happiness. So much so, that he told GQ that he considered the film one of the best of his career. Smith only tied another movie with the 2006 biopic.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker