will premiere ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ this day

The new stage of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ already has an imminent release date on Telecinco. After intense promotion on their shows, Toni Moreno has confirmed that the new episodes of the telenovela will reach the network Mediaset next wednesday february 16making the information official YOTELE exclusively published some days ago.

The arrival of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ at its prime time will also bring about important changes in the Telecinco grid. As the presenter has advanced in ‘The night of secrets’, the main gala of ‘Secret Story’ with Charles Sovereign returns from this week to Thursday nights, finally not doing tandem with the broadcast of the reality show.

As this portal already reported a few days ago, Mediaset has decided that it will premiere the series in full prime time and only two days after its premiere on Telemundo, which will take place this coming Monday. coinciding with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

It should be noted that the landing of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ on the Telecinco grid came after Mediaset reaches an agreement with NBCUniversal Global International to broadcast a wide range of content on its channels, including the exclusive premiere of the second part of the well-known telenovela, which is currently being shot in Colombia and which brings together emblematic actors from the original fiction ( Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Natasha Klauss, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Michel Brown, who will make a special appearance in the series).

Within the framework of said agreement, Mediaset España has also acquired the broadcasting rights of a broad portfolio of more than 40 feature films, such as the acclaimed horror and science fiction film ‘The invisible man’, starring Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen; and ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, an adventure and fantasy comedy performed by Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas, which will be released soon.

Also includes medical series Chicago Med, produced by dick wolf and that chronicles the intense and chaotic day to day at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who work in this hospital; and the program ‘Escape to the chateau: DIY’, a renovation space in which castle renovation experts Dick and Angel Strawbridge advise several British families who, like them in their day, have made the extraordinary decision to leave their home and renovate a castle in France.

In addition, the acquisition of four telenovelas from Telemundo are part of this agreement: ‘La Reina del Sur’, in which the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo plays the drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza; ‘Loli’s luck’, a comedy starring Silvia Navarro that shows the unexpected turn in the life of an independent woman after receiving an inheritance from a friend of hers; ‘Braveheart’, a gripping story of love, loyalty, bravery and intrigue with two female bodyguards as heroines; Y ‘The Miserables’, Mexican television adaptation of the famous novel by Victor Hugo starring Aracely Arámbula.