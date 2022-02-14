Why Kanye West has stolen the 2022 Super Bowl

Before I start telling why Kanye West and his feud With Kim Kardashian making almost all of the headlines for Super Bowl 2022, let’s take a minute of silence for the artists who performed at halftime. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, you are great, you are a legend, you have worked hard setting up that kind of giant dollhouse (come on, like Rociíto’s on Telecinco) in the middle of the field, reviewing your great songs with deluxe tracksuits, great cars and gold, a lot of gold…

…But between the fact that your genre is difficult to understand for the average Spaniard and that a colleague from your guild has insisted on being the protagonist, we have hardly listened to you. So, better than a minute of silence, here are 14 minutes of rap, R&B, partying and black power:

Let’s go to the mess. The spotlights desperately searched for Kanye in the audience. Well, to Ye, who changed his name some time ago, but neither our head nor SEO (Google’s positioning system) have taken it over yet. The fact is that they found him in the stands accompanied by his daughters and dressed in a black balaclava in the style of the one his ex-wife wore at the MET gala. And it’s not the first time he’s worn it since Kim Kardashian turned it into some kind of dodgy emancipation symbol at that fashion summit.

To explain why all eyes were on Kanye, you first have to look at the photo he himself shared on social media hours before the Super Bowl:

“My account has not been hacked,” he cried out almost like a police portrait. Why would we think so? That is the heart of the matter. In recent months, perhaps since he ran for president of the United States in the 2020 election, the musician has drifted between populist, messianic and anti-everything that has reached its climax this week. Between a cocoa of more or less veiled criticism of his ex, even rarer if they come across the style of the rapper’s current partner or ex-partner, Julia Fox, who is supposed to have left him and has looked for another who looks like even more to Kim… that messed me up. That Kanye blames Kim for having broken up her family and now he has dropped some crazy bombs that affect Hillary Clinton and Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson (Saturday night Live), who was also a partner of Ariana Grande. And, along the way, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly…

Kanye West with Julia Fox with a hood that sounds familiar to you. Jacopo Raul

Since it doesn’t make much sense, we tell you literally. Without evidence or anything like that, simply appealing to freedom of expression, Kanye has claimed that Pete Davidson was Hillary Clinton’s boyfriend. how do you stay In his context, Kanye attacks Pete because, according to him, and among other things, he sent intimate photos to Mac Miller, the rapper who died of an overdose in 2018, to boycott Miller’s relationship with Ariana Grande. Oh, and according to him too, Hillary Clinton “whispers in the ear” of Kim Kardashian and that was one of the reasons why the powerful marriage went to waste.

“I hope that Instagram does not close my account for insulting Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend, there are people who control the media and the elections. Thank God for freedom of expression. It’s time to take the garbage out of the house.”

That Pete Davidson has a Hillary Clinton tattoo on his arm? Well yes. But from then on they were boyfriends… The pot going goes much further because Kanye is unleashed, in machine gun mode shooting everywhere. Of course, he has already deleted almost all the posts in which he attacks Pete Davidson, a mutual friend… Some believe that he is not balanced, to put it finely, especially since he said that he suffers from bipolarity. Others believe that it is a Trump-style, Ayuso-style strategy (to put it bluntly), to be in the media spotlight and thus reinforce his condition as a future candidate for the next United States elections. As the story is so surreal and at the same time offers bait in the purest American style, the best thing you can do to get the most out of it is to watch this video of Soy una pringada, which explains it better and more succinctly than anyone else:

