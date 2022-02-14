Why have Martha is Dead censored on Playstation?

Today, Wired Productions, developer of Martha is Dead, have announced that the title will be censored on some platforms. Fear not! These changes will only affect Sony platforms: Ps4 and Ps5, so the title will arrive uncensored on Xbox and PC. Despite this, you may be wondering, Why have they censored Martha is Dead? What could have led to this situation, which has caused a delay in the physical version of the title on Sony consoles?

The first thing to clarify is that the game will have the same age rating on all platforms, which in the case of Spain will be PEGI 18, only for adults. The censorship is due, in this case, to stricter policies regarding what can be shown on the screen by Sony, instead of having to do with the age rating.

Revealed the technical aspects of Martha is Dead in Series X|S

The most likely reason for this censorship has to do with a very explicit depiction of violencewhich may have exceeded the limits imposed by Sony and have led to having to be modified to be released on their platforms.

Why have they censored Martha is Dead?

The scene in question, and before describing it, I advise anyone especially sensitive not to continue reading, puts players in a minigame where they must rip off their dead sister’s face with a knife and use it as a mask. All this illustrated in a detailed first person. We’re not going to link to the scene in question for obvious reasons, but it shouldn’t be hard to find it online if you’re curious.

And what do you think, do you think this is reason enough to censor the game?