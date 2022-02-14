CELEBRITY power couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a fast-paced but short-lived relationship in 2018.

In a quick romance, the two got tattoos in recognition of their love, got engaged after a few weeks, and then broke up in October of that year.

Why did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split?

The singer and comedian paired up shortly after she appeared on Saturday Night Live in May 2018.

The fast-paced relationship between two young stars that kept tabloids and paparazzi sated for as long as it lasted.

Shortly after Davidson and Grande announced their engagement, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Grande went through a deep emotional struggle after Miller’s death, as she and the rapper had worked together in pursuit of keeping him sober.

Davidson admitted that he knew the relationship would likely collapse after Miller’s tragic passing, telling Charlamagne tha God, “I knew it was all over after that.”

In a music video for her song Thank U, Next, Grande sang a message for the late Miller with the lyrics “I wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, because he was an angel.”

In the same video, inspired by the movie Mean Girls, he called Davidson by name in a verse: “He even almost got married. And for Pete, I am so grateful », she sang in the song about her ex.

He later paid more tributes to Mac Miller during the release of his posthumous album in which Grande subtly appeared.

Who is Ariana Grande dating now?

Ariana married super realtor Dalton Gomez in May 2021 after more than a year of dating.

According to Elle magazine, Gomez deals in luxury homes with millionaire buyers.

In an Instagram post that garnered more than 26 million likes, Grande gave fans a glimpse of her wedding to Gomez, which took place at her home in Montecito, California.

Through a public relations representative, Davidson commented that he was not surprised by Grande’s wedding with Gomez and theorized that she wanted to be a bride since she acted as such in an episode of iCarly.

Meanwhile, Davidson has had a series of highly publicized relationships, beginning with Kate Beckinsale, then Kaia Gerber, and continuing today with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West has targeted Davidson in social media posts and even posted screenshots of conversations between him and his ex-wife’s new partner.

What role does Ariana Grande play in Wicked?

Grande played the good witch Glinda in the big screen production of Wicked.

She acted in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, where she played a fictionalized version of herself as a pop star and cultural icon.

Grande posted a celebration on Instagram with Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo when her casting became official.

According to Variety, several members of the original production team from the Broadway version of Wicked will be joining forces again for the film adaptation.

Davidson remains on the SNL crew, though it’s rumored he’s skipping rehearsals to spend more time with Kim K.

