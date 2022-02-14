Whom? Andrew Garfield is caught with his model girlfriend

Officially the star of tick, tick… Boom! leaves the singles club. And it is that Andrew Garfield was caught with his new girlfriend, the model Alyssa Miller, after an afternoon of tennis. Thus, the actor celebrated his Valentine’s Day very well accompanied.

Who is Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend?

Those who know the actor know that he is usually quite secretive about his private life. However, that does not mean that he is hiding from the media. Recently, Andrew Garfield was caught with his girlfriend, the model Alyssa Miller, with whom he would only have been in a relationship for a couple of months.

The actor was photographed leaving an afternoon of tennis in Malibu, California, where he usually spends much of his afternoon. In the photos, Andrew can be seen holding hands with the celebrity model, smiling and laughing before getting into his car.

The first reports of Andrew Garfield and his new girlfriend came out in November 2021, although the actor has not referred to the relationship. But nevertheless, Things between the 38-year-old actor and the 32-year-old model seem to be going pretty well.

“He says he loves her spirit and that she makes him laugh. His friends say that he had never felt so comfortable with another person »pointed out a source to the medium Life and Style. Given this, many hope that she will accompany him to the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, where he received a new nomination.

Although he is usually low-key, Andrew Garfield’s relationships have been quite famous. The actor had an intense romance with Emma Stone, with whom he starred in his version of Spider Man. However, they decided to remain friends. after seven years of relationship.

For its part, Alyssa Miller, who has modeled for magazines like Vogue and Elle, was married in 2018 with the musician Cam Avery. What’s more, In 2013, she had a relationship with Jake Gyllenhall that lasted about a year.