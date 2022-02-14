Who wins the Fortress TODAY, Monday, December 14 at Exatlón All Star?

The competition continues on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, reds and blues must go out to a new circuit to fight for one of the most important prizes of the week, as we know the Fortress has become a key part of the performance of the participants, so that both teams will fight to the end to be able to keep that tool this week in Exathlon All Star.

For the blue team the beginning of this week will be crucial, because as we know they have lost two of their members in recent weeks, so they will have to reconsider their strategy to be able to regain that strength against the reds, otherwise it could be a season quite complicated.

Despite the various injuries among the red athletes, the team seems to be stronger than ever, having great athletes ready to hit the circuits and show who really has the power within Exathlon All StarIn addition, the return of Mati Álvarez to the competition after his accident could further boost the red participants.

The new one Strength It is undoubtedly a reward that athletes are not willing to lose, this award being one of the best indicators to know which team will have the most advantage within the week and possibly be saved from elimination.

Who wins the Fortress?

Unfortunately for the blue team, in this new week they won’t have much luck either, because the reds will fight again and win the Strength, making it clear that it will not be easy to leave them out of the competition in this new stage of Exathlon All Star.

Wanting to become stars, the red athletes will show that this season will be painted red and that there will be no one who can take the advantage from their hands, at least in these first weeks of competition.

All is not lost for the blue team, because although they will not have the best rest by being out of the Strengthif they work on their technique and concentration they could show their rivals that they are not ready to give up either.

One of the new incentives within this Strength in Exathlon All Star It is the time of calls abroad in the week, a prize that will undoubtedly make the red members quite happy, who will now have one more motivation not to give up.

Don’t miss the duel for the Strength in Exathlon All Star sharp at 7:30 pm through the TV Azteca signal.