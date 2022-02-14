who scored and who turned the ball over on television’s biggest stage

Did you have the money to hire Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Dolly Parton, Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and Lindsay Lohan? Cold. Now give them something memorable to do in addition to serving as a spokesperson for the product.

On the other hand, Larry David was brilliantly used as a curmudgeon throughout history in an ad for a product that it was hard to imagine him actually endorsing. Seriously, crypto? Pretty, pretty bad.

Those were just some of the takeaways that soaked up the usual smorgasbord of soccer, commercials, patriotism, and self-promotion, not necessarily in that order. And while Covid was part of the day (including an announcement of a home testing kit), the game felt closer to normal.

So who scored and who turned the ball over by making the most of their exposure during the big game? Here’s a breakdown of the highlights and less-complete ones:

WINNERS

The NFL: Another game to the end in a playoff season filled with them.

The halftime show: All else aside, a technical and logistical triumph given the dizzying array of moving parts. The larger context of the recent lawsuit by the NFL, race and coach Brian Flores — a topic NBC touched on during pregame coverage but was conspicuously ignored during the game — is a much longer conversation.

Cinemas: After two painful years during the pandemic, the cumulative message of announcements of the upcoming blockbusters expected: “Jurassic Park: Dominion”, Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” during the pre-show game: – is coming to share these movies with crowds.

Transmission: One challenge for theaters is that there is so much to watch at home, as Netflix demonstrated with its star-studded promotion for its movie slate, along with Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel and “Moon Knight.” Marvel for Disney+, which seemed as swanky as a big-screen experience.

Amazon: The idea of ​​an ad featuring celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost could have gone wrong a dozen different ways, but this one about what might happen if Alexa could read minds had it all: clever, genuinely funny, even a little lovable.

Expedia: An ad featuring Ewan McGregor, highlighting the benefits of spending on travel experiences rather than “stuff,” certainly captured what many have been missing over the past two pandemic-stricken years in low-key ways.

Google: It’s hard to make an ad that elevates and promotes a product at the same time, but its place for a new technology that enhances photos of darker-skinned people did it, crowned by the tagline “Everyone deserves to be seen as they really are.”

Al Michaels: The best thing to say about a broadcast team is that they don’t get in the game or promote it ridiculously, and Michaels and Cris Collinsworth got it right. But as this broadcast came during the Winter Olympics, 42 years after Michaels’ famous “Miracle on Ice” call at Lake Placid, it felt like an exclamation point about his remarkable longevity as a play-by-play man. move. “The Rams were built to win the Super Bowl and they’ve done the deal,” Michaels said once he’d made up his mind.

Chevrolet Silverado: The odd reunion that worked, with a tagline that really drove home this “Sopranos”-inspired ad with TV brothers Jamie Lynn-Sigler and Robert Iler: “A whole new truck for a whole new generation.”

TOYOTA: The automaker delivered a mini-movie about Paralympic champion Brian McKeever and his brother, a witty pairing of heartwarming moments that coincided with the Olympics, and balanced it with a humorous ad about keeping up with the Joneses.

Trade: No one ever got talking babies wrong.

Verizon: Casting Jim Carrey in his character from “The Cable Guy” represented a very clever combination of talent, nostalgia and product.

Tourism in Los Angeles: An 80+ degree day in February, with all those stereotypical cropped shots of the beach, Griffith Park Observatory, and movie stars? Sure, it’s portrayed as a decadent hell of Babylon on Fox News, but this airbrushed version still seemed like a great place to visit.

NO WINNERS

See the celebrity section above.

beer ads: Beer commercials are usually among the highlights of the Super Bowl. But most of these were just weird.

Electric car ads: There were too many of them, and most seemed to try too hard, with the notable exception of the BMW ad that featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera, which at least had an organic electrical connection.

Dwayne Johnson: While it was nice to see what appeared to be his audition to replace ring announcer Michael Buffer hosting the game, it felt A) like he might finally be taking acting advice from Vin Diesel and B) like the star was a little overexposed. .

currency basis: Well, get used to the idea of ​​showing the QR code. But that lasted so long that it was just irritating.

Caravan: An upset woman who can’t stop talking about Carvana is not a good selling point for anything, least of all Carvana.

Rocket Mortgage: Recruit Barbie and He-Man to help sell (dream) houses? Cute, but no.

Disney+: That brand ad with Awkwafina would have been much more effective if it was just an ad showing some of that content. Whoever came up with that idea was the wrong kind of goat.

Irish Spring: How often does a soap commercial scare people? Because this one did.

Pringles: Since when is having the can stuck on your wrist a selling point?

“Austin Powers” ​​for General Motors, “Community” for Planters, “Scrubs” for T-Mobile: Instead of getting together to push cars, peanuts, and internet access, why couldn’t they just do a Zoom meeting like everyone else?