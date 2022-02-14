Who did the actor hire to win the court battle against Amber Heard?

Depp is also suing Heard in the US, over a newspaper article in which he described being a victim of domestic abuse.

american actor Johnny Depp continues the legal battle against his ex-wife, American actress and model Amber Heard then that, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean lost his libel suit in London against The Sun, newspaper that called him a “wife beater.”

According to international media, Johnny Depp hired Kathleen Zellner, prominent lawyer of Making A Murdererwho is characterized by having carried out complicated processes and having revoked wrongful convictions.

“I have spent the last 30 years defending people who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing. I welcome Johnny Depp to add him to that list and join his dream team who share this point of view and have championed it so effectively,” Zellner said in a statement he gave exclusively to Page Six.

Depp, who in August 2021 broke his silence and said he had been boycotted by Hollywood, hired Zellner to join Adam Waldman and Benjamin Chew, in order to win the US$50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in the US

The American actor sued his ex-wife for a 2019 article, published in Washington Post from Heard in which she wrote about having been a victim of domestic violence, but Depp indicated that it was a defamatory attack against him.

According to reports, Amber does not mention Depp in the article. However, the actor insists that it is about him because her ex-wife had previously mentioned that she had ended up with black eyes, a broken nose and a broken lip due to an assault in 2015, in Los Angeles, by part of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

International media revealed that the court authorized Johnny Depp to have access to his ex-wife’s phone and is expected to prove that she faked the injuries she allegedly did to him.

According to research, The actor’s lawyers assure that Amber manipulated the photographs where he appears with blows to his face. However, Heard maintains that the photos are authentic.

In 2016, Heard made her divorce from Johnny Depp official and later revealed that she had been a victim of domestic violence by her ex-husband.