Which ads won and which ones lost in the Super Bowl?

What was missing from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? 6:15

(CNN) — The Super Bowl is the biggest stage on television in the United States for commercials: it offers the maximum return for advertisers’ money and attracts celebrities of equal stature. Yet many of this year’s commercials seemed to recruit celebrities — or gangs of celebrities — with no clear idea of ​​what to do with them. And, in several cases, without being able to take advantage of what they are famous for.

Did you have the money to hire Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Dolly Parton, Kevin Hart, Idris Elba, and Lindsay Lohan? Good. Now do something memorable with them, beyond serving as spokespersons for the product.

In contrast, Larry David came off brilliantly as a curmudgeon throughout the story in an ad for a product that it was hard to imagine him actually endorsing. Seriously, crypto? Pretty, pretty bad.

Those were just a few of the takeaways from the usual jumble of football, commercials, patriotism, and self-promotion… though not necessarily in that order. And while Covid-19 was on the agenda (including the announcement of a home test kit), the game felt closer to normal.

So who scored points and who fumbled in making the most of their exposure during the big game? This is a summary (by no means complete) of the most and least outstanding of the transmission.

WINNERS

The NFL: another suspenseful game to the end in a playoff season filled with them.

The keys for the Rams to win the Super Bowl 1:19

Halftime show: All else aside, a technical and logistical triumph given the dizzying array of moving parts. The broader context of the NFL, the issue of race and the recent lawsuit by coach Brian Flores — an issue that NBC touched on during pregame coverage but was conspicuously ignored during the game — is a much longer conversation.

Cinemas: After two painful years of the pandemic, there was a message that the announcements of the next blockbuster releases insisted on ––Jurassic Park Dominion, nope by Jordan Peele and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness–– during the pre-game show: come share these movies with other people.

Online streaming: Now, one challenge for theaters is that there is so much to watch at home, as Netflix demonstrated with its star-studded advertising for the movie slate, alongside the prequel to The Lord of the rings from Amazon and Moon Knight from Marvel for Disney+, which seemed as flashy as a big-screen experience.

Amazon: the idea of ​​an ad featuring celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost could have gone wrong in any number of ways. But this ad about what if Alexa could read minds had it all: smarts, genuine fun, and even a little cuteness.

Expedia: an ad with Ewan McGregor –– highlighting the benefits of spending on travel experiences instead of “stuff”–– certainly captured that which many have missed during the last two years of the pandemic.

Google: it is difficult to make an advertisement that encourages and at the same time promotes a product. But publicity for a new technology that enhances photos of people with darker skin has achieved this goal. And he finished off with the motto “Everyone deserves to be seen as they really are”.

Al Michaels: the best thing to say about a broadcast team is that they didn’t get in the way of the game or hype it ridiculously. In that sense, Michaels and Cris Collinsworth did well. But because this telecast occurred during the Winter Olympics — just 42 years after Michaels’ famous “Miracle on Ice” call at Lake Placid — it felt like an exclamation point about his remarkable longevity as a playmaker. per play. “The Rams set out to win the Super Bowl and they’ve made good on the deal,” Michaels said once the game was decided.

Chevrolet Silverado: the odd mix that worked, with a tagline that really propelled this “Sopranos”-inspired ad with TV brothers Jamie Lynn-Sigler and Robert Iler: “A whole new truck for a whole new generation.”

TOYOTA: the automaker presented a mini-movie about Paralympic champion Brian McKeever and his brother: a clever mix of heartwarming content that coincided with the Olympics, balanced with a humorous ad about Keeping Up with the Joneses.

Trade: No one ever got talking babies wrong.

Verizon: Cast Jim Carrey in his character from The Cable Guy it was a very clever combination of talent, nostalgia and product.

Tourism in Los Angeles: An 80+ degree day in February, with all those stereotypical shots of the beach, Griffith Park Observatory and movie stars? Sure, it’s portrayed as a decadent hell of Babylon on Fox News, but this airbrushed version still seemed like a great place to visit.

THOSE WHO DID NOT WIN

Check out the celebrity names mentioned above.

beer ads: beer commercials are usually among the highlights of the Super Bowl. But most of this year was just weird.

Electric car ads: there were too many, and most seemed to be trying too hard, with the notable exception of the BMW ad that had Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera, who at least had an organic electrical bond.

Dwayne Johnson: while it was nice to see what appeared to be his audition to replace ring announcer Michael Buffer hosting the game, it felt A) like he was finally taking acting advice from Vin Diesel and B) like the star was a little overexposed. .

Coinbase: ok, get used to showing the QR code. But that lasted so long that it was just irritating.

caravan: An annoying woman who can’t stop talking about Carvana is not a good selling point at all. And much less for Carvana.

Rocket Mortgage: recruit Barbie and He-Man to help sell (dream) houses? Cute, but no.

Disney+: that brand ad with Awkwafina would have been much more effective if it had only been an ad showing some of that content. Whoever came up with that idea was the wrong guy.

Irish Spring: how often does a soap commercial scare people? Because this one did.

Pringles: Since when is having the can stuck in your wrist a sales strategy?

“Austin Powers” for General Motors, “Community” for Planters, “Scrubs” for T-Mobile: Instead of getting together to promote cars, peanuts, and internet access, why did they have a Zoom meeting like everyone else?