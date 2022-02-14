When and by what channel to watch America vs. Mazatlan for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The Águilas del América will face Mazatlán FC for the postponed date two of Grita México C22 of Liga MX. When, at what time and on which channel to watch the game, in this article.

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari They arrive with some oxygen The Kraken Stadium to play against Mazatlan Soccer Club the postponed of the second day of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MXby winning by 3 to 2 to Santos Laguna at Crown Stadium with goals from Diego Valdes, Salvador Reyes and Bruno Valdez.

After what were long weeks in which criticism invaded the camp cream bluethe balance in favor -which, perhaps, ended with a streak of eight consecutive official matches without wins- presents the visit to Sinaloa as the possibility of really gaining momentum and, in this way, being among the serious contenders for a place in the league.

For the case, the opponent of the Eagles of America will be the Mazatlan Football Club of Benat San Josewhich arrives in a similar tune to that of the group that commands Santiago Solarisince in his last presentation he finished with three defeats in a row in the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MXthanks to the 2 to 0 on the Xolos of Tijuana in local condition.

When does America play vs. Mazatlán FC for the second day of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari will face Mazatlan Soccer Club from Benat San Jose This Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. CDMXfor the postponement of the second day of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX. It will count as a stage with the Sinaloa Kraken Stadium.

Where to watch the match between Águilas del América and Mazatlán FC for the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 live?

The Eagles of America will fulfill their commitment corresponding to the second date of the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX against him Mazatlan FC at The Kraken Stadiumthis Wednesday, February 16, starting at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX). It will be broadcast by TV Azteca, while all the details of the preview, during and post will be in Águilas Monumental.