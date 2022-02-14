One of the platforms instant messaging most used by millions of people every day, is WhatsApp. The reasons why it has become a favorite are many, for example, its functions of Privacy & Securitybeing able to communicate quickly and easily through messages, photos, videos, video calls, etc.

Another advantage it has is that it is constantly updated automatically with new functions and tools so that users can enjoy them. For this reason, we tell you how to make your app always stay updated with the last versionso take note.

WhatsApp, how to make your app have the latest version. Photo: Pixabay



How to keep WhatsApp up to date

The good news is that you will no longer have to wait for a reminder from your phone or manually check if WhatsApp has any pending updates on Android’s Google Play, since you will always have the latest version, so you will not miss out on the news added.

The steps you must follow are:

Enter the Google Play Store.

Type WhatsApp in the search bar.

Access the first application that appears.

Since you already have it installed on your Android device, the options that will appear are: “Uninstall” and “Open” or “Uninstall” and “Update”.

Click on the three vertical dots icon.

Two options will be displayed, tap on “Automatically update”.

Done, WhatsApp will now update only to its latest version.

You can also read: WhatsApp, so you can change the color of each of your chats

It is important to point out that automatic updates will only be carried out if you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, although you can also configure Google Play to work with mobile data activated, but it will consume a large amount of MB or GB.

One of the advantages of having the latest version of WhatsApp is that it will be more difficult for cybercriminals to take over your account or spy on it, since each update means more security filters.

You can also read: WhatsApp ghost mode: how to activate it in 3 easy steps

Finally, in case you have any problem with your WhatsApp, you can write to their email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.