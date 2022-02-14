What were the Oscar-nominated films with the highest budget and box office receipts?

The nominations for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards have already been announced and among those selected are big productions with high budgets and huge profits, and others that failed to exceed the expectations of their producers and directors.

dunes by director Denis Villeneuve was one of the most expensive of this year’s best picture nominees, costing $300 million, followed by don’t look up premiered in Netflix with 200 million dollars respectively.

Qualified by many as a cinematographic event, dunes It had a production cost of 165 million dollars to which an estimated 135 million dollars in marketing had to be added, which generated a total of 300 million dollars to carry it out. And according to statistics from Samba TV, they assure that the work was seen by 1.9 million viewers through hbo max in its first weekend of release in the United States.

For its part, Don’t look upor don’t look upas it was translated into Spanish, was not far behind, it had a production budget of around 200 million dollars, becoming one of the company’s most expensive productions in 2021. The film that has generated controversy on social networks for its It satirises issues related to the climate crisis, the pandemic, algorithms and the consumption of information, generated controversy among users of the Netflix platform and achieved the underlying mission of its producers, attracting subscribers.

According to data revealed in October 2021, the streaming service’s plan is to reach 276 million accounts by 2026, and as of today they already have 214 million, so the platform has been successful in betting on big productions such as Don’t look up.

Among the nominees is also the American-Spanish animated film, magic park, produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, with a production budget of 40 million dollars and a collection of 119.6 million dollars. The film featured the voices of renowned actors such as Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong among others.

In the category of best film is also the remake, Love without barrierswhich is one of the most emblematic musicals in the history of cinema and winner of 10 Oscar at the time. For this title it seemed impossible to conceive a new adaptation on the big screen, however, Steven Spielberg accepted the challenge of updating the legendary work.

On this occasion, the director had a huge budget of 100 million dollars, thus becoming one of the most expensive Hollywood musicals of all time, but that has not found a reflection at the box office, since its failure has been confirmed with a raised only 63 million dollars.

Will Smith stars in the film King Richard: A Winning Family, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Venus and Serena, which gives an intimate look behind the scenes of the Williams sisters. Theatrically released on November 19, 2021 by Warner Bros and on the streaming service hbo max the same day, it had a budget of 50 million dollars and a collection of 32 million dollars respectively. The film was a box office flop but received critical acclaim for the performances of Smith, Ellis, and Sydney.

Coda: the sounds of silence is a comedy-drama, American remake of the 2014 French film titled The Belier Familywith a budget of 10 million dollars and a box office of 1.2 million dollars, surprised the critics with its enchanting formula and achieved a nomination in the acclaimed awards.

On this occasion the director William of the Bull is nominated for awards again with the psychological thriller, The Alley of Lost Souls, which features the main performances of a first-rate cast made up of Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe, among other stars and a budget of 60 million dollars that this time did not include the elaborate montages that the director is accustomed to.

And finally, the big surprise was the number of nominations that the Netflix movie took. the power of the dogby director Jane Campion, a candidate for 12 statuettes and which demonstrated, once again, the impact that exclusive productions on streaming platforms have on the film business, displacing Hollywood from its historical monopoly.

The exact figures for this film are unknown, however, this ambitious Netflix project wants to take home the Oscar and things like the budget of a film do not seem to be a problem for its executives.

By Cristina Estrada Rudas.