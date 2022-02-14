What was the best match of matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022?

América and Santos gave a great show on the field of the TSM Stadium

February 13, 2022 11:56 p.m.

Although it is not yet completely finished day 5 of mexican soccer because there are still two games pending, it can be ruled that the best game of the day was the one that was played on the pitch of the Estadio Territorio Santos Modelo between the set of eagles of the America who visited the house of Santos Laguna and left with victory to calm the waters a bit with Santiago Solari.

The match was full of emotions since neither of the two teams stopped fighting, Almost all the dangerous actions happened in the first half that was really crazy. Those from the lagoon went ahead very early on the scoreboard with own goal by Bruno Valdezminutes later the ‘law of the ex’ and Diego Valdés scored the tie for the eagles.

Before the end of the first half, two more goals fell, one the work of Matheus Doria to overtake those of Keep, said player who rang for a long time to reach the set of Coapa. Quickly those of the capital would tie it again work of savior kings who sent the party tied at 2 at halftime.

Bruno Valdez had his revenge in the match

From shadow to light, Bruna Valdez defined the match

There was a great atmosphere in the stadium and to close the night the player who had previously scored an own goal had to arrive, yes, the central defender of the eagles Bruno Valdez scored the winning goal by criminal means, and thus the score remained, 3-2 was enough for those of the Mexico City will take the three points and they could win their first championship match.

