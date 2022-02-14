What was not seen in Super Bowl LVI

What madness! The Super Bowl LVI left us the champion Los Angeles Rams, but the most important party of the year for the NFL lived beyond the field. Between the stars of entertainment and sports, as well as protests and the traditional spontaneous, this edition met expectations.

Protests around SoFi Stadium

Hours before the start of Super Bowl LVI, different groups gathered around the building to protest for different reasons. As usual, the anti-vaccines refused to receive the doses against COVID-19. Under the argument that their body is their decision and religious issues, these people even came from Ottawa.

Later, a group of activists arrived with the aim of bringing the media focus to the story of fred holder. This is a 28-year-old man who was killed with more than 30 shots by Los Angeles County police officers. The family and friends of the victim have protested for more than a month in search of justice.

In another area another protest was held with activists, the difference is that the reason is the genocide in Tigray. The conflict that began in November 2020 with the order of a military offensive by Abid Ahmed, triggered a series of massacres, looting and rape for which voices are raised.

Protesters march around SOFI stadium to demand the end of Tigray famine and genocide. #TigrayGenocide pic.twitter.com/qr0AiJ51ko — JP (Josh Pacheco) ✨🏳️‍⚧️They/Them (@JoshMPacheco) February 13, 2022

So elegant! Joe Burrow’s outfit prior to Super Bowl LVI

Glasses, suits, coats, hats… Anything goes when it comes to fashion and Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback stands out in every arrival to the buildings and Super Bowl LVI was an occasion that would not go unnoticed.

When the team arrived at SoFi Stadium, all the spotlight was on one of the main heroes to get to this instance. A black suit with white details and a hat accompanied by sunglasses They made it more than clear that such an important moment requires special clothing.

The ‘Buki’, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jener and more celebrities

Just like any big sporting event, the stars of cinema, music and entertainment in general They are presented in the stadiums to enjoy like any fan. Super Bowl LVI was no exception and represented a true parade, almost almost as if we were in Los Angeles. 🤭

Justin and HaileyBieber They shared the afternoon with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Draymond Green He was also in the comfort of a box and Matt Damon was photographed with his wife Luciana Barroso. Charlize Theron and Rebel Wilson They couldn’t miss to support the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam DeVine, The Weeknd and Kevin Hart they are just another couple of names among all the celebrities who witnessed the game. And since the Mexican representation cannot be missing, Marco Antonio Solís presumed to be in the stadium which will see him perform in August.

Evan McPherson stayed on the field for the Halftime Show 😂

When we say that no one wanted to miss the halftime show, it’s because no one really wanted to miss it. Bengals kicker McPherson didn’t even want to return to the locker room and was caught on camera while enjoying the music of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and company.

McPherson staying on the field to watch the half time show is awesome haha pic.twitter.com/Nhp3RDMMJG — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 14, 2022

LeBron James’ show at Super Bowl LVI

Just as sports figures are idolized by fans, they themselves have their favorite teams. LeBron James showed that he knows how to have a good time during a Super Bowl and attended LVI to delight those around him with a rather hilarious dance as the Rams took a 7-0 lead.

But that was not all because the basketball player enjoyed the halftime show to the fullest. More dancing, singing and lots of smiles came from the NBA star.

🕺 This is how LeBron James lived the halftime show of the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ikj9GW1wiy – Manu Pallares 🏀 (@ManuPallaresNBA) February 14, 2022

The spontaneous of the third quarter and a tackle worthy of a championship

It seems that the presence of the spontaneous is also customary in events such as Super Bowl LVI and it is that last year we saw one almost without clothes, but in 2022 that changed. A man snuck onto the field and the Rams players tried to stop him; however, in the end it was a security element who tackled him to later remove him.