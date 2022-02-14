What is the Fisherman Beaine, why has it become fashionable again and what does Daniel Day-Lewis have to do with all this

With the cold it is, it is essential to keep warm, and since we do it, let’s do it well. If you already have the coat, the sweater and the scarf, perfect, because here we will talk about the Fisherman Beanie hat. What is the Fisherman Beanie? Indeed, it is a wool hat, but different from the rest.

Despite its age, this peculiar type of hat has returned to our streets thanks to the very Daniel Day-Lewis. His image sitting on a bench in New York with his French bulldog and dressed in a Carhartt jacket, beige wide leg pants and black lace-up boots – three of today’s top trends – has been making the rounds on the internet since 2018, and hasn’t lost its viral effect until today.

It could be considered that the actor has become an unexpected style icon, and although he was already well known for how well he usually wears hats, this applauded look is completed specifically with the famous Fisherman Beanie we talked about. It is not the first time that we have seen it, far from it, this hat that is already part of pop culture has covered the heads of Jaques Cousteau in bright red –who would imagine Cousteau without his hat–, of Steve McQueen, of Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest bill murray in Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou or the always controversial Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Courtesy of Touchstone Pictures Photo: Philippe Antonello

Fisherman Beanie, the origin of the classic

Let’s analyze your name, Fishermanie fisherman. That is precisely where its name comes from, from the fishermen. On the high seas a curious cold passesso dressing warm is essential, but without giving up listening to the sounds of the sea, which can be many and very important to survive and fish.