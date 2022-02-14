‘West Side Story’, language and respect

The remake from West Side Story Directed by Steven Spielberg has caused some controversy in the United States for the decision not to subtitle, in North American theaters, the passages in which the Latin protagonists jump from accented English to Caribbean Spanish, in a verisimilitude and inclusion exercise light years away from the interpretation of those actors with brown makeup in the 1961 film. I would not rule out that part of the modest box office result of this wonderful version is due to the displeasure of the most Trumpist audience. The screenwriter, Tony Kushner, has defended bilingual dialogues because “there were themes and feelings that a Spanish speaker would express in Spanish and not in English.” Spielberg explained it for a “a matter of respect” expression that the protagonists of the film also used when they were asked about it on the red carpet of the premiere: they recalled that there is no official language in the US and that subtitling one of the languages ​​spoken by the citizens of the country, and not another, would send a discriminatory message. But considering it expendable that the Anglo audience understands what is said when it is said in Spanish, Doesn’t it reduce those subsections to a folkloric atmosphere, to touches of color that would not go beyond a Come along , just the opposite of respect?

On Sunday, returning from Cornellà, sulking over a goal in the 95th minute, Catalunya Ràdio was playing in the car. To the third or fourth question of the press conference of the coach of Espanyol, Vicente Moreno, a journalist warned that he would ask his question in Spanish. Moreno answered him in the same language, just as he had answered in his Valencian Catalan to those that had been made to him in Catalan from Barcelona. There the live ended abruptly, The host of the program alleging that they cut off because that moment of press conferences had begun – as usual as it is forced, expendable and disrespectful when it is possible to subtitle or dub – in which the responses made previously in Catalan are made to be repeated in Spanish. It did not seem that this was the case (although, for the benefit of the doubt, the journalist was trying to pull Moreno’s tongue on an issue already discussed).

Language is an instrument of communication. Even when we don’t understand, or can’t hear, or don’t care what they tell us, the space it occupies tells us something. Sometimes a grumbling malaise, a naturalized imposition or an uncomfortable silence.