Well-being and quality of life for your students

The College of Special Education Coffins-San Martin de Porres It is a specific center that attends to students with intellectual disability and developmental disorders.

The center is a place of learning that adapts to the characteristics of the students, assuming challenges that the educational reality demands and with a educative intervention which guarantees your wellness and quality of life. In the school they work attending the diversity as an enriching factor and fundamental to the entire learning process, with a positive attitude from all professionals towards the possibilities of each person.

Likewise, the common objective of the school’s programs and interventions is the integral development of all the abilities of the student, in order to provide the maximum learning quality and, ultimately, well-being, quality of life and maximum personal autonomy.

As an educational center, the actions are defined by the ethical, transparent and responsible behavior of professionals, the quality, rigor and development efficiency of professional work, teamwork, ongoing training and commitment to the entity and his mission.

Compulsory Basic Education and PTVA

Atades-San Martín de Porres is a concerted center whose educational offer includes Compulsory Basic Education (EBO, from 3 to 18 years old) with a total of 18 classrooms, of which three are units for students with mental disabilityseven for multiple disabilities and eight for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (TEA) and serious behavior problems.

The center also offers Programs of Transition to adult life with three units with a labor orientation in hospitality, textiles and a double electricity-administration profile. Students to whom it offers training practices in occupation centers, special employment centers and/or ordinary companies.





This school has a multidisciplinary team of more than 60 professionals specialized. There are 23 special education teachers, three workshop teachers, 13 educational technical assistants, 13 canteen caretakers, a social worker, a psychopedagogue, three speech therapists, two physiotherapists, a psychomotor therapist, a multisensory classroom educational technician, and five PAS. Atades-San Martín de Porres has a plan for teacher training and a plan educational innovation.

School hours are from split shift, with school hours from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; being from 12:00 to 15:00 the complementary service of dining room, intersections and extracurricular activities. And all this in an innovative building that also uses the latest technologies and has facilities for a school residence ten seats and one children’s school from zero to three years, both projects that are expected to start up in the future.

The center has different pedagogical programs. It works to promote and increase physical activity (new sports, water activities…), in addition to promote health (physical and emotional). Educational talks are offered in collaboration with the Attention Unit for Victims with Intellectual Disabilities (Uavdi Aragón), and school exchanges and training programs are carried out environmental education (It also has its own school garden). They are also made excursions and summer camps.

The school offer includes extracurricular and therapeutic activities with pre-sports activities fun music, fun stories, individual therapy (psychotherapy, speech therapy, aquatic) and swimming, among others. It also offers a service adapted school transport and a school canteen with specific diets prepared in their own kitchen.

The Atades-San Martin de Porres Special Education School It also has the support of the association’s services, such as its legal advice office, psychological advice office, Fundación Tutelar Aragonesa (Fundat), Club de Ocio y Tiempo Libre Los Tigres, sports schools and autism programs with its unit a•Autism.

Those interested in the Atades-San Martín de Porres Special Education School can contact 976 37 99 27 or send an email e-mail to Colegiosanmartindeporres@atades.org