‘We are going to bet on the League and Concachampions’

On Wednesday Cougars debut in the Concachampions and will do so by visiting the Saprissa from Costa Ricaand participating in said tournament is, for the coach Andres Lillinian unbeatable opportunity, in addition to the fact that he accepted to begin his participation after having defeated (2-1) the Lion motivates them in the best way.

“Tight, but divine, it is a possibility for the club, then for the group, we have a huge illusion that we want to give the institution to the peoplewe have to go out Costa Rica Now, we have to compete, face Saprissa on Wednesday night, it’s a very important tournament, we can’t let that go, today’s victory is an injection of encouragement straight into the vein”, he indicated.

And when questioned about whether he will give priority to the international tournament and not to the Mexican one, the coach of college made it clear that they will do everything possible to be protagonists in both.

“We are going to bet on Concachampios and the local tournament, we are very excited, we will be at the top of this tournament, we do not have starters or substitutes, this group always responds, choose the best 11, everyone is available, we are going to put everything into it, “he said.

