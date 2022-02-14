“We are a white coat company backed by science”

Susana Rodriguez Navarro occupies the position of CEO Y CEO of the Spanish pharmaceutical company Cantabria Labs. He has been linked to the company for more than 20 years where he has developed part of his extensive professional career. She graduated in Pharmacy from the University of Alcalá, she has completed various master’s degrees and specialization courses at ESIC, IESE Business School and CESIF.

The top executive of Cantabria Labs represents the values ​​of the company: entrepreneurship, closeness and innovation and has high strategic capacity and in-depth knowledge of the market and the company.

As proof of this, the company closed in 2021 leader in dermatological prescription and No. 1 in the immunostimulant market in Spain, with the aspiration of reaching 300 million euros by 2023 through the growth of international business and new challenges and hopes that will start in 2022.

QUESTION.- Innovation is one of the company’s “leitmotiv”. How have they put it into practice over the last year?

ANSWER.- That’s right, innovation is one of the priorities for Cantabria Labs, always backed by and by science. 2021 has been a year full of uncertainty, but all our teams have worked in an agile and aligned manner and we have carried out many projects:

Within clinical nutrition, a field in which we lead the clinical protein segment, we have launched a high-protein and high-calorie diet for patients through Central Lechera Asturiana. Aimed at people in a state of decline, we have launched Inmunoferon Strath, which comes from the fermentation of yeast and medicinal plants and favors the absorption of nutrients in the intestine.

In cosmeceuticals we have presented several novelties: within Heliocare, in our firm commitment to help prevent skin cancer, a Sport line with guaranteed adherence to the face and body designed for all those people who exercise outdoors with sun exposure very high; and a subline of Endocare, Renewal, with high concentrations of retinol formulated in microspheres that allow sustained absorption over time, thus reducing the potential adverse effects of its use.

We have also launched a pharmaceutical innovation in Italy and Portugal for patients with androgenetic alopecia. We have a very high sensitivity to the topic of trichology due to the impact of Covid and its relationship with hair loss. It is a physical problem that also generates stress, anguish and even depression.

But we have not only innovated in terms of products. We are also working more and more in the area of ​​digital healthcare, an opportunity for healthcare professionals and patients. One of the milestones of 2021 has been to launch a data center of excellence to be a company with much more focus on information technology.

And if we talk about innovation, I cannot forget our Celebrate Innovation awards, which in 2021 have held their first edition. It is an initiative to promote entrepreneurship and recognize innovative ideas in dermatology, nutrition and immunology.

Q.- What role has the company played as a pharmaceutical company during the pandemic?

A..- The pandemic affected us all on a personal and professional level. Cantabria Labs was the first company that made itself available to the State to manufacture hydroalcoholic gel for hospitals and public services. In this sense, we have received the recognition of STANPA in form of Gold medal for our social work during the pandemic, but what we are most proud of is the dedication and dedication of the employees in manufacturing and distributing these gels, together with the creams to repair the skin of the PPEs.

Q.- In 2021 you launched the I Edition of the Celebrate Innovation Awards. What does it consist on?

A.- Yes, these awards are driven by one of the priorities of Cantabria Labs: working hand in hand with science and research in search of novelties in the medical and clinical area. With «Celebrate Innovation» we seek to open the doors to innovation, reward talent and recognize ideas for needs that are not yet covered in nutrition, immunology and dermatology. These are awards aimed at start ups, researchers and entrepreneurs linked to these fields. The first call for the awards has taken place in 2021, but it will not be until April of this year when prizes will be awarded in the different categories.

Q.- How has Inmunoferon, one of the company’s most outstanding products, evolved?

A.- In 2021 we have celebrated the 30th Anniversary of Inmunoferon, a very relevant product for us that, given the current health circumstances and the growing awareness of the importance of the immune system, has allowed us to protect our health and that of those we love.

We have also launched Inmunoferon Strath, intended for people in a state of decline and formulated from the fermentation of yeast and medicinal plants to promote the absorption of nutrients.

Q.- Rafa Nadal is the company’s ambassador to convey the importance of good lifestyle habits and the sun. What differentiates the solar panels from Cantabria Labs?

A.- Of course, Rafa Nadal has helped us for yet another year in our fight to prevent melanoma through Heliocare’s “what’s important” campaign, a project for which we have received various awards. And in 2022 we will continue working in this direction, raising awareness and innovating, as we did last year with the launch of Heliocare’s Sport line. We are a white coat company, always backed by science and “expertise” in innovation that differentiate Cantabria Labs.

Q.- From an economic point of view, has 2021 been a good year for the company?

A.- We closed 2020 and 2021 with positive net employment. Cantabria Labs has grown by 24% in the last twelve months and has closed with sales of 241 million euros. It makes us very happy to generate employment in our country, it is very motivating. We optimistically hope to continue growing to reach 300 million euros in 2023.

Q.- What do you expect for the year 2022?

A.- We have many projects that will see the light of day in 2022. Within dermatology, we have set up a joint venture with the actress and businesswoman Sofía Vergara to market a skincare line in the US and we hope that the products will see the light of day soon.

An innovative drug that we have already launched in Portugal and Italy to treat androgenetic alopecia will also arrive in Spain in 2022, a problem that is very topical as a result of Covid, as it is one of its most recognized effects.

On the other hand, we continue to work very importantly on technological projects that allow us to improve our efficiency and evolve our models according to the rapid change in our environment, while maintaining our same values.

And although there are many projects that will see the light of day in 2022, Cantabria Labs is focused on two: the dissemination and prevention work of “Defend what is important” together with Rafa Nadal, with a more holistic health awareness campaign, based on immunology and good habits. And of course, the “Celebrate Innovation” awards ceremony and the launch of the next edition in favor of open innovation.

In addition, we want to grow in exports, an aspect that has been highly compromised since 2020 due to the pandemic, and adapt the company’s growth to a changing environment by working to overcome this global supply crisis.