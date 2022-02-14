Watch how Cardi B and Offset get tattooed for Valentine’s Day

Cardi B and Offset have tattooed each other for Valentine’s Day: check out the video of the occasion below.

The couple, who welcomed their second child in 2021, brought out the needles for an episode of Cardi’s ‘Watch Together’ TV series Cardi Tries.

“Who does Valentine’s Day better than us?” Cardi wrote on Twitter to mock the episode. In the clip, Offset tells his wife, “Hell nah, you ain’t tatting me, bro,” before joking with Offset that her effort on her “looks like prison numbers.”

The tattoos the couple got were a marker for their wedding date, 9/20/17. “This tattoo, to us, means love,” Cardi says of the process in the video, which you can watch below.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child last June, when Cardi joined Offset’s group Migos for a special performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018.

Cardi shared a picture of herself, Offest and their new son in a hospital bed on Instagram. Revealing her date of birth, she titled the photo “9/4/21” (Saturday, September 4) and signed it with a blue heart emoji.

Already in 2020, Cardi would have filed for divorce from Offset after almost three years of marriage.

Their relationship has been plagued by rumors of cheating on Offset’s part, and they announced their split in December 2018.

Elsewhere on the Cardi Tries series, in an October episode, the rapper officiated at the wedding of an LGBTQ+ couple.

The rapper, who is legally licensed to marry people, helped two brides named Brandi and Shannon get married.