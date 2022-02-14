Valentine’s Day: Romantic movies that you can watch on Movistar Play to celebrate this day

Alone or alone on Valentine’s Day? This February 14, invite your best friend, your girlfriend or even your “crush” and have a great time with the most romantic and fun films in the Movistar Play catalogue, all available at no additional cost for Movistar customers.

this day of Valentine’s Day enjoy:

“Silver Linings Playbook: The Light Side of Life” (Romance)

After losing his house, his job and his wife, Pat he spends eight months in a psychiatric hospital and ends up living with his parents again. Just when she has decided to rebuild her life and stay positive she meets Tiffany, a mysterious woman who has her own problems. soon comes a unexpected bond between the two and begin to see the positive side of things together.

“La La Land” (Musical)

Minea young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while attending castings, and Sebastiana jazz pianist who makes a living playing in seedy slums, fall in love, but his great ambition to reach the top of their artistic careers threatens to tear them apart.

“Like Water for Chocolate” (Drama – Romance)

Story of love and gastronomy set in Mexico at the beginning of the 20th century. Two young people madly in love, Tita (Lumi Cavazos) Y Peter (Marco Leonardi)they have to give up their love because Mama Elena (Regina Torne) decides that Tita, being the youngest of her daughters, should remain single to take care of her in her old age.

“Friends With Benefits” (Romantic Comedy)

Justin Timberlake Y Mila Kunis star in this endearing romantic comedy as a couple of friends who try to defy the clichés of love. Tired of romantic frustrations, Dylan Y Jamie they try a “logical” move: enjoying their mutual attraction without becoming emotionally involved, something that will be easier said than done.

“The Woman of My Nightmares” (Romantic Comedy)

In this hilarious comedy from the Farelly Brothers, Eddie (Ben Stiller) marries the seemingly fabulous Lilac (Malin Akerman), but both barely know each other. During their honeymoon, Eddie discovers his new wife’s toxic and unbridled personality and sneaks out to date. Miranda (Michelle Monaghan)a guest at the same hotel with whom he begins a secret romance.

“Grease” (Comedy – Musical)

The quintessential musical comedy for lovers of classic cinema. Set in the late fifties, Danny Zuko Y Sandy Olson They meet again after the holidays. However, Danny is pressured by an image of a womanizer that he has maintained in front of the entire school. Now, Sandy must overcome more than one problem to turn her summer Love in one forever.

“Crazy April Sky” (National Comedy)

Aprila mysterious woman with a particular philosophy of life, meets Bruno, who is amazed with her. He decides to put everything aside, including her job and her girlfriend, without suspecting the real reasons why she lives with her back to the world.

