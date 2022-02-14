Valentine’s Day and the most extravagant gifts from celebrities

Valentine’s Day marks every year a barrage of gift proposals to surprise the couple and reiterate eternal love. Endless listings are published with more or less original ideas, but once again the rich and famous are above mere mortals, with proposals ranging from the very expensive to the surreal.

Undoubtedly Richard Burton opened the box of eccentricities when he bought the first $1 million diamond and a legendary pearl for Elizabeth Taylor, in his two marriages, as passionate as stormy. In 1969, he acquired La Peregrina, a 50.96-carat pearl with a fascinating history.

Burton outbid the Spanish royal family, shipping magnates and the jewelry houses themselves. Taylor had Cartier design a ruby ​​and diamond necklace to hang her on. In 2011, the piece was auctioned for 9 million euros.

Not satisfied with the gift, months later Burton paid $1.5 million for a 68 carat diamond. After a tough fight with the Cartier house and the Sultan of Brunei, the actor lost the auction, but he bought it from French jewelers for his lover with violet eyes to wear. The Taylor-Burton rock included a strict insurance policy and the actress could only wear it 30 days a year with armed guards accompanying her at all times.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton at the 1970 Oscars.

A few years earlier, in 1966, millionaire Gunter Sachs had a helicopter fly over La Madrague, Brigitte Bardot’s house on the Côte d’Azur and throw hundreds of roses red. She wrote in her autobiography, “It’s not every day a man drops a ton of roses in your backyard.” They got married, but despite the detail of the roses, their love only lasted three years.

And in the days of classic Hollywood, a Valentine’s Day 1936 Clark Gable received a Ford T with hearts, flowers and ribbons. It was a gift that Carole Lombard accompanied with the note: “You’re driving me crazy!”.

For excessive gestures, that of Sir Cecil Chubb towards his wife, Mary Chubb. She bought him nothing less than the stonehenge megalithic monument in an auction. In 1918 they donated it to the British government. Apparently Mary wanted Cecil to buy her some curtains, but the First Baronet went overboard with her.

The gift of a monument.

With this background, contemporary stars have a hard time surprising their partners, but there is no doubt that money always helps the imagination

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together, she gave him a 200 year old olive tree for which he paid $18,000. They planted it in his French home, the Château Miraval. Then the actress gave Pitt for her 50th birthday with a heart-shaped island 80 kilometers from New York valued at 15 million euros. And although the olive tree represents peace, longevity and stability, the couple was blown up in 2016.

what of close public spaces to celebrate love in intimacy is a constant of the celebrities. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, her second husband, had just for them and her two twins at the Disney park in California on their fifth anniversary to renew their vows, she dressed as a princess and he, as a brave prince, the same that the children. Mickey’s magic didn’t work: the following year they broke up.

In 2021, in his first year as Lori Harvey’s partner, Michael B. Jordan (star of Black Panther) rented the Atlanta Aquarium and filled the glass tunnel with flowers and candles, which they showed on Instagram.

Justin Bieber preferred the Staples Center, the largest pavilion in Los Angeles (20,000 seats), to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Selena Gomez. They dined alone on the runway watching the movie Titanic on a giant screen. It was apparently inspired by the movie Mr Deeds in which Adam Sandler and Winona Ryder have a date in Madison Square Garden.

Even so, they broke up and Bieber is now married to model Hailey, who in 2020 showed him her love with an ice cream from artist Dan Life with crystals embedded that cost more than 9,000 euros.

Overwhelm with roses, given the precedent of Bardot’s second husband, is always a good resource on Valentine’s Day. Back in 2019, when love had not been broken, to surprise Kim Kardashian when she woke up, Kanye West told him filled the mansion with flowers and exclusively hired the saxophonist Kenny G. In 2013 he had already given him a Panthere de Cartier bracelet for 65,000 euros.

The Rolls Royce that Travis Scott gave to Kylie Jenner

Nothing compared to the gift that Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner in 2018 – with whom he just had his second child –: a white Rolls Royce from the fifties with her name engraved. A year later, the rapper reiterated his love for him by building a heart-shaped tunnel of red roses in his home in Calabasas that led to another neon tunnel. Before, another rapper, Tyga, had also dazzled Kylie Jenner with an evening on top of the Empire State Building – another classic – and to make the day even sweeter, he gave her a luxury watch, but in 2017 they were broke love

Another piece among the most expensive details is the bulgarian necklace with diamonds and rubies that David Beckham gave to Victoria in 2006. It cost more than 7 million euros. More practical for a case of rupture, although somewhat eccentric it was a gift when the footballer was throwing his last balls at Real Madrid and his absences were constant: a two million euro platinum and diamond vibrator. The sex toy was designed by Peter Stringfellow, a London strip club owner. Only ten of these pieces of erotic art were made and another is said to have been purchased by Mick Jagger for his girlfriend L’Wren Scott, who later committed suicide.

The necklace that David Beckham gave Victoria.

As technology advances, the luxury sex toy may have become as outdated as the platinum phone Jay-Z bought from Beyoncé in 2009 for which she shelled out nearly $22,000.

During their brief marriage, Katy Perry regaled Russell Brand with a custom lilac Bentley modeled after the late Keith Moon (The Who). And on Valentine’s Day 2010, Courteney Cox bought her then-husband David Arquette a $40,000 vintage carousel horse.

Salma Hayek and the gift of the owl named Kering.

But without a doubt the strangest gift is the one that Salma Hayek made to the luxury tycoon François-Henri Pinault for Valentine’s Day 2021, which coincided with their twelfth wedding anniversary. It is a owl named Kering, as one of its companies. “When my husband is not in the city, she sleeps in the room with me. We have certain routines before going to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad and she likes it,” said the actress.