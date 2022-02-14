Valentine’s Day: 5 love movies… That may not be as romantic as you remembered | Film and Television

Valentine’s Day puts a day for lovers on the calendar, although beyond couples -or any other form of romantic relationship- Another of the great protagonists of February 14 is the cinema. The seventh art is quite a claim when it comes to celebrating love in all its forms, and in fact, there are many examples in the form of feature films that show these feelings in many ways.

However, not all show the love that is expected. Although their plots end up being idealized and lasting in history as reference romantic films, there are many examples that have been understood as great love stories, although the truth is that they are far from approaching the romance arc of fiction.

In LOS40 We have chosen 7 titles that you surely remember because they are films with the love of a couple as a central element, but if you analyze them a bit they are far from this theme. Other types of love, toxic relationships, polyamory… Do not miss the list below, although be careful if you have not seen them, containing spoilers:

grease

An unwritten law says that summer romances die with the arrival of September, although in the case of Danny and Sandy, fate had other plans for them. She moves out and ends up studying at the same institute as him, where she is the leader of the infamous T-Birds. But there is a problem: he is not willing to admit that he has been dating – and loving – a girl as formal as Sandy.

The solution could be to send the character of John Travoltabut the one embodied by Olivia Newton-John she respects the original musical and completely changes her entire way of dressing -and even of being- so that he finally notices her. They go hand in hand singing You’re The One That I Want Y We Go TogetherOf course, although perhaps giving up being herself was too high a price.

la la land

Mia and Sebastian lived a love story in La La Land -with a very good soundtrack in the background, by the way-, and they remained one of the most celebrated couples of 2016. Their story was one of those that is as typical as it is exciting: boy insults girl in the middle of a traffic jam, girl goes to congratulate a boy in a restaurant for his magnificent jazz improvisation but he elbows him, boy and girl finally fall in love… But life ends up separating them.





One of the scenes from ‘La La Land’ by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. / Lionsgate

As much as Ryan Gosling Y Emma Stone They have amazing chemistry on screen. La La Land It does not speak of love, but of dreams. Both the jazz musician trapped in pop and the barista who wants to be an actress pursue their goals, and end up achieving it… At the cost of living apart. A valuable teaching, although perhaps not too suitable for inveterate romantics.

Frozen

Elsa and Anna, despite belonging to the crown of Arandelle, have not had a good time in life. Her parents shipwrecked leaving them orphans, and that, added to the fact that Elsa leads her life confined due to a power that she does not know how to control, does not leave Anna in a very good place. However, on the first opening day of the palace she will meet Prince Hans, from the southern islands. Obviously they fall in love instantly, and they won’t finish singing The door to love without proposing marriage.

Elsa’s power ends up freezing her sister’s heart, and there she falls into the most hackneyed princess cliché in movie history: only an act of true love can save her. Hans turns out to be a traitor, so a kiss from him won’t save her. And in fact, he does not save her.

Anna freezes before the attentive gaze of her sister, who mourns her loss in a warm embrace… That saves her from the curse. The “act of love” ends up bypassing romantic love, and leaves the young -and not so young- viewers of Frozen a most valuable teaching: romantic love is not necessarily the most important. Extrapolating storybook curses, of course.

A star has been born

The first chance to Lady Gaga as a protagonist in the cinema, he went through recreating the mythical A star has been born beside Bradley Cooper. In her, A chance encounter between Ally and the living rock legend Jackson Maine will cause the beginning of a relationship that will combine love with success in equal parts.





Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’. / Youtube

However, while she begins to become a pop icon, he begins to fall into the deep well of addiction from which he once emerged. He comes to steal her girl’s big moment at the Grammys, appearing drunk on stage. She, totally in love and grateful for having given him her first opportunity in music, decides to take care of her… But he chooses suicide. Undoubtedly, It is not a model love story.

Call me by your name

The love story between Elio –Timothee Chalamet– and Oliver –Armie Hammer– It was experienced as a true revolution in 2017. Although they were a few years older, they lived through one of the most beautiful LGTBi+ stories in cinema, although perhaps its plot does not correspond to a romantic film.

Beyond an ending that makes them collide with the reality of their worlds, the plot could have a different approach than many think. And it is that, the first part of the film and the subsequent maturity achieved by Elio indicate that the other focus of the film is the sexual awakening of the adolescent protagonist. Although to get rid of doubts it will be Find meits sequel, if it ever comes out ahead.