Valentine’s Day 2022: the songs you can dedicate this February 14

Valentine’s Day 2022: the songs that you can dedicate this February 14. (Photo: Capture)

The day of love has arrived and couples will celebrate it in different ways and nothing better than good background music. The rhythm should definitely be the one that transports them to romantic moments full of love. That is why here we will show you the best love songs to dedicate to your partner this day of Valentine’s Day.

There are many love songs that there is and they are in different languages. Yes indeed, if you choose one that is in a language other than Spanish it would be excellent if you know the meaning of the lyrics or in any case print the lyrics, you decorate it and when you dedicate it you give it to your partner, so this person can understand 100% the meaning of the song.

Apart from showing you those that are in the top today, We will also show you those that do not go out of style, nor will they go out of style.

no more laps, Here we show you the best songs to dedicate on Valentine’s Day.

1. Anthology – Shakira.

“To love you, I need a reason. And it’s hard to believe that there isn’t one more than this love…”this is a stanza of the song by the Colombian Shakira, and talks about how it is that someone falls in love with a person and everything that they never thought to do but now they do it for love.

2. Tutu – Camilo and Pedro Capó.

“Oh, I don’t know about poetry or philosophy (uoh-oh, uoh). I only know that I want your life in mine…”, the lyrics talk about how it is that the loved one has managed to have a great space in our hearts to the point that all forms and ways point to loving him. That is, at every moment we remember how much we love it.

3. My favorite person – Alejandro Snaz and Camila Cabello.

This song is very chameleonic, since you can dedicate it to more than one person. To your loved one, parents or anyone you consider special this Valentine’s Day.

4. Learn to love yourself – Morat.

“To learn to love you I am going to study how your dreams come true, I am always going to read you very slowly. I want to understand you…”, the lyrics talk about the interest of a person towards the other to meet her and learn to love her.

5. Favorite – Camilo.

Camilo undoubtedly has a playlist with several perfect songs for this Valentine’s Day and one of them is Favorite, in which his wife Evaluna appears. “That your body is my favorite place and your mouth my favorite food because you are what I need because I am what you need…”, is part of the lyrics of this song dedicated to love.

6. Everything changed – Camila.

The Mexican band named Camila has been one of the most romantic in history and this song is perfect for the day of love or even for anniversaries. “Everything changed when I saw you, from black and white to color, I became. And it was so easy, loving you so much, something I didn’t imagine…”, is part of the lyrics of Everything changed.

7. Couple of the year – Sebastián Yatra and Mike Towers.

This is a romantic song with an urban touch and talks about how he misses a woman and that if they were together they would undoubtedly be the couple of the year.

8. Mon Amour – Aitana and Zzoilo.

“It’s six in the morning and I don’t care I’m going to go out to the street I’m going to start screaming I’m going to scream that I love you that I really love you, with that real smile on my face that it’s not hard for me to think of you when I go to bed ”.

9. Only if it’s with you – Bombai and Baby.

“You make me different simply by the mere fact of existing. I would change anything if necessary just to see you happy. This is a part of the lyrics and it talks about how a person when they are in love wants to do and be happy sharing time with their loved one.

10. I Saw You Coming – No Flag.

This song is almost a classic of love and Valentine’s Day is a great date to dedicate it. We share part of the lyrics of this beautiful song. “I don’t know much about you And I already put the whole game in your favor I’m not afraid to bet on you Losing you does terrify me…”

Then we leave you the songs full of love in other languages.

– My Universe – Coldplay and BTS

– Nothing else matters – Metallica.

– Can’t help falling in love – Elvis Presley.

– Love of my life – Queen.

– REM – Ariana Grande.

– Perfect – Ed Sheeran.

KEEP READING

Valentine’s Day: five Peruvian films about love and friendship that you must see

Valentine’s Day 2022: last minute gifts for her, him and all couples

Valentine’s Day 2022: these are the countries in which the day of love is not celebrated

Valentine’s Day 2022: history, origin and meaning of why we celebrate this date