Valentine’s Day 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and the celebrities who resumed their relationships | shows

Valentine’s Day or the Day of Love and Friendship It is a perfect opportunity to show affection to others. This is a date when various public figures expose their romantic side and surprise their partners with gifts, flowers and even marriage proposals.

With regard to this February 14, we remember those romances that at some point had to separate, either due to suspicions of infidelity, disagreements or just because of incompatibility in their agendas. These celebrities did not stop believing in love and gave their relationships a second chance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

They were one of the favorite couples of the media and one of the most loved by the public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in 2004 despite being engaged. This left millions of fans around the world heartbroken.

However, their love resurfaced 17 years later. In April 2021, suspicions began about her reconciliation after the singer announced her distancing from Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was also engaged.

They confirmed their relationship in July of that year with a photograph in which they share a passionate kiss.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm that they are a couple. Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went their separate ways a year after the arrival of their first daughter. Although during those months they remained very close and focused on her paternal relationship, according to TMZ, the businesswoman accused the father of her heiress of having been unfaithful to her relationship.

In October, the news was confirmed with a short message from the billionaire on Twitter: “Travis and I are on good terms and our main focus now is Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott make up one of the most famous couples. Photo: AFP

Beyonce and Jay Z

Another of the couples who star in a long and complex relationship. Beyoncé and Jay Z started dating around 2001. Everything was fine back then and they both showed off hand in hand at various music industry events, they even made their relationship official in 2004 during the BET Awards.

Shortly after, both decided to separate in what seemed like the height of their romance. Although the reasons were not confirmed, rumors spread that the rapper had had a short affair with Rihanna.

The couple got through this difficult time and have been married since 2008. They have three children together: Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012, and twins who came into the world in 2016.

Beyoncé and Jay Z started dating around 2001. Photo: Broadcast

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Although they are currently married and very happy, it was not always so. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had to go through difficult times to finally end up together.

According to the influencer told the Times newspaper, they were dating for a while before deciding to end their romance in 2016. They reached a point where they cut off all communication and did not even consider themselves friends.

However, they gave each other another chance in 2018 and quickly announced their engagement. They subsequently married, not once, but twice in New York and South Carolina.

Hailey Baldwin ignored her parents and dated Justin Bieber. Photo: diffusion

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

It didn’t take long for Adam Levine to realize that the love of his life was Victoria’s Secret ‘angel’ Behati Prinsloo. Although they distanced themselves for a short time, at which time the interpreter was linked to the model Nina Agdal, he quickly reconsidered and decided to propose to the famous figure of the fashion world.

They got married in 2014 and two years later their daughter was born. The last of her heirs came in 2018.

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo. Photo: Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The pop singer and supermodel are currently one of the most stable couples in the business. With two children in tow, no one would believe that, at some point, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel decided to go their separate ways.

In March 2011 they announced their separation after four years together. The breakup was short-lived, however, as they got back together a few weeks later and were engaged by December.