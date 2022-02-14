Valentine’s Day 2022 in Fortnite: how to get free prizes with the Heart of Stone Trials

begin the Heart of Stone Trials in fortnite battle royalea event of limited time that allows us to obtain awards free. It is the event of valentine 2022 in Fortniteand, as such, brings rewards related to this festival. Just below we tell you everything you need to know about the Stoneheart Trialsof the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Stone Heart tests in Fortnite: how to get free prizes

The process to start getting free rewards with the Stone Heart Trials in Fortnite is very simple; these are All the steps what to do:

Must enter in the Heart of Stone website, and login with our Fortnite/Epic Games account. With this we are already registered. Once registered, we must play the Solitaire mode of Fortnite Battle Royale. Every two times we are in the top 10 in a match in this game mode, we will get a badge. Accumulating badges we unlock the rewards.

We will have to get badges by playing Solo mode and being in the top 10 to get rewards

The award listand the number of badges that we must obtain to achieve them are the following:

Graffiti Doomed Romance : 1 badge.

: 1 badge. Hunch Wrap : 6 badges.

: 6 badges. Thorns of Passion harvesting tool: 11 badges.

In other words: to get all the free rewards, we will have to be a total of 22 times in the top 10 playing the Solo mode.

Playing any of these Creative maps and voting for our favorite we can get a free emoticon

We can also get the Painful Devotion emoticon for free playing any of the following maps of creative mode and voting for our favorite on the Heart of Stone Trials website:

speed royale : 6472-4495-2088

: 6472-4495-2088 Ice Cave : 3489-5945-4957

: 3489-5945-4957 [Frost Riders] Rocket VS Cars : 8256-4820-6746

: 8256-4820-6746 ice hockey : 1169-6046-7349

: 1169-6046-7349 The Hunt of the Cowboy [Winter Edition] : 5808-1158-7751

: 5808-1158-7751 Winterlands Chaos: 9315-7745-8868

The Trials of Heart of Stone event in Fortnite will be active between February 14 at 10:00 CET and February 21 at 05:59 CET. Once finished, we will not be able to get any of its rewards.

Source: EpicGames