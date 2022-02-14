UK makes first NFT confiscation; goes against tax fraud

February 14, 2022 | 11:10 a.m.

The UK tax watchdog confiscated three tokens non-expendable property (NFT) as part of an alleged tax fraud case.

According to international media, the value seized was 1.4 million pounds (1.9 million dollars), in the first action national execution of this type.

It may interest you: YouTube pitches ideas for verifying NFTs and watching video games in the metaverse

Bloomberg added that three people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to defraud authorityallegedly using a network of 250 bogus companies, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs Service said.

Authorities also seized other crypto assets worth 5,000 pounds. The seizure came a week after The US seized $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoin, in the largest financial seizure in history.

The frauds, according to Bloomberg, demonstrate the hunger of law enforcement to show that cryptocurrencies are not a safe place for criminal activity.

“This case demonstrates once again that criminals cannot hide in the world of cryptocurrency,” said David Carlisle, Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at cryptocurrency research firm Elliptic.

According to the media, the suspected fraudsters are alleged to use sophisticated methods to try to hide their identities, including fake and stolen identities, fake addresses, unregistered prepaid mobile phones, virtual private networks (VPNs), fake bills, specialist HMRC said.

“Fraudsters often thrive where asset values ​​are rapidly inflated, so it’s not surprising to see them capitalizing on the growth of NFTs,” said Sam Roberts, a partner at law firm Cooke, Young and Keidan.

The creators and owners Law-abiding citizens should encourage the courts to continue to uphold digital property rights, and “we should expect to see more of this in the future,” he said.

It may interest you: The ‘Bonnie & Clyde of cryptocurrencies’; They arrest a couple for the largest bitcoin laundering

Non-Fungible Tokens

NFTs, a type of digital asset that can be traded through networks of blockchaingained massive popularity among crypto traders and art fans alike last year.

which even caused multimillion sales at major auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

The NFP market is worth a total of around $16 billion, an analysis of NFTGo data by crypto research firm Messari showed this month.

The tokens, which symbolize the ownership of a digital artifact such as music or an image, are usually bought and sold using the Ether cryptocurrency network.

The most popular take the form of digital avatars that owners can use as their online profile picture, such as those featured in the Bored Ape Yacht Club or CryptoPunks collections.

These assets can be worth millions of dollars and have attracted the attention of celebrities in recent months such as Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon and Serena Williams.

“Our first seizure of a non-fungible token serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use crypto assets to hide money from HMRC,” said Nick Sharp, HMRC deputy director of economic crime.

It may interest you: Walmart enters the metaverse: wants its own cryptocurrency and NFT