UFC 271: Doing the bare minimum, Israel Adesanya defeats Robert Whittaker again and seals fourth starting defense

Israel Adesana will be able to approach at an accelerated pace the record of Anderson Silva for the most title defenses in the history of the UFC Middleweight division. But for a fighter of his talent, his reign as champion is lacking in luster.

In the stellar engagement of UFC 271the Nigerian made four title defenses, beating Robert Whittaker in what was a rematch dating back to their first date in 2019.

Unlike the first fight, the former champion came out with more restraint, avoiding at all times getting too hooked in direct exchanges with Adesanya.

Starting in the second round, the Aussie put his game plan on display, combining his classic overhands with takedown attempts that were mostly successful.

Although Adesanya took the lead in terms of significant punches in the first and third rounds, as in his fights with Yoel Romero Y Marvin Vettorilacked finishing instinct, choosing to wait for a mistake or simply scoring points based on leg kicks.

With the action reaching the distance, the product of City Kickboxing He received the thumbs up from all three judges, taking the rematch with a 48-47 X2, 49-46.

With this win, Adesanya extends his undefeated record as a Middleweight to 22-0.

Whittaker, number one in the ranking, accumulates only his second loss in the division. The first was precisely against Adesanya in the star of the UFC 243.

