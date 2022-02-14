Two new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass today

You already know that almost every two weeks new games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, both for console and for Cloud and PC. Although it is true that we usually tell you the list of premieres and departures at the time they are announced, and that you can consult them in the service’s app, me as a user I would like the medium that I read daily to notify me of each movement. So here goes a reminder entry.

This time we have two new entries. If you like survival games or RPGs, you have an appointment with ARK: Ultimate Survival Edition and Infernax. Both come to the three Microsoft platforms: Console, PC and Cloud.

ARK: Ultimate Survival Edition

ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with these massive expansion packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the base game released, adding thousands of hours of gameplay!

Infernax