Trojan asteroid will accompany the Earth for 4000 years

The diameter of 2020 XL5 is about 1.18 km, according to the authors. Illustration: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine

Astronomers confirmed the existence of the second terrestrial trojan asteroid known, named 2020 XL5, with an estimated size of one kilometer.

Terrestrial Trojan asteroids are small bodies orbiting the L4 or L5 Lagrangian points of the Sun-Earth system. If only the Sun-Earth system is considered, Newton’s laws of gravity state that there are five points where all the forces acting on an object located at that point they cancel each other out. These regions are called Lagrangian points and they are areas of great stability.

The new study published in Nature Communicationsconfirms that 2020 XL5 is the second transient terrestrial Trojan asteroid known to date, expected remains at the Lagrangian point for 4000 years.

discovering asteroids

It was on December 12, 2020 when the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope detected the asteroid 2020 XL5 from the islands of Hawaii. Since then they began to study but the object was very faint and approached the Sun in the field of view, which made it difficult to see.

The five Lagrange points of the Earth-Sun system

In order to determine which asteroid it was and its orbit, an international team of astronomers followed it in early 2021 with three telescopes: one of the Optical Ground Station (OGS) that the Canary Islands European Space Agency has, the Lowell Discovery in Arizona (USA) and the SOAR operated by the NOIRLab of the National Science Foundation (NSF) in Chile.

“With these data we were able to better determine its orbit and perform an archive search, finding 14 undetected observations of 2020 XL5 between 2012 and 2019, so we had more than a decade of observations!” Toni Santana Ros of the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona, ​​”and this allowed us to confirm that it will be a Trojan asteroid of the Earth for more than 4,000 years”.

The second terrestrial Trojan asteroid

In the case of Earth, only one Trojan asteroid was known, 2010 TK7less than 400 meters wide, and although a previous study already pointed out that 2020 XL5 it was the second, now it is confirmed “and we are sure that it will remain in L4 for 4,000 years”, says Santana-Ros. It will then be perturbed by gravitational forces and will escape to wander through space..

The second terrestrial Trojan asteroid is three times larger than the first. the diameter of 2020 XL5 it is about 1.18kmaccording to the authors, who also propose that it’s type cthe most common in the solar system, very rich in carbon and generally dark.

Jupiter, for example, has more than 5,000 known Trojan asteroids. – NASA’s Lucy mission will explore some of them – and Venus, Mars, Uranus and Neptune have them too.

Some primitive or primordial Trojans of the solar system, orbiting at L4 or L5 in the system of their planet with the Sun, provide information about how the planet was formed. Knowing how many objects there are in these regions, their size and mass, helps astronomers to delimit the evolution models of the solar system.