Trick to use two accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone

WhatsApp: Trick to use two accounts with different numbers

This time we will let you know how to use two WhatsApp accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone, so continue reading so you can learn how to do it step by step.

It is worth mentioning that to achieve this trick you must have a tool that will allow you to log in to a second account of your favorite social networks or applications such as WhatsApp.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp, the application The world’s most popular instant messenger brings news to its millions of users.

However, this time it has generated a lot of impact with this novelty and here we present a tutorial to be able to use two accounts with different numbers on the same cell phone.

The truth is that this can be very useful for those people who use more than one SIM card and do not want to carry several mobile devices in their pockets.

It is important to note that this trick only works on certain mid-range or high-end mobile devices that have an Android operating system, on iPhone devices this feature does not yet exist.

Likewise, it will not be necessary to download external applications or unauthorized versions of WhatsApp, since everything is found within the cell phone settings.

STEPS TO HAVE TWO WHATSAPP ACCOUNTS ON ONE CELL PHONE WITH DIFFERENT NUMBER

First, you need to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates on the Google Play Store.

The next step is to open the “Settings” or “Settings” of the cell phone, you find it with the icon of a cogwheel or gear.

Enter the “Advanced functions” section, search for and click on the “Dual Messenger” option, then activate the WhatsApp switch, by default it will appear deactivated.

Android will ask you if you want to install a second copy of WhatsApp, tap on the “Install” button and now, search among your applications for WhatsApp with an orange icon in the lower right.

Finally, open it and it will ask you to follow the same steps to register a phone number and create a WhatsApp account.

STEPS TO REGISTER A SECOND WHATSAPP ACCOUNT ON THE SAME CELL PHONE

Your smartphone probably doesn’t have slots for a second SIM card, so you’re going to need the help of a second phone that’s only capable of receiving SMS text messages.

Put the SIM in another cell phone and go back to the computer where you duplicated WhatsApp, open the cloned app.

The app will welcome you and ask you to add a phone number, enter your second number.

To finish, you will receive an SMS with a secret code on the second phone, add it to the cloned app.