Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner’s house with roses

love is skin deep Valentine’s Dayso that Travis Scott He did not let the date pass without reminding his girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Kylie Jenner how much he loves her. And it could not be less than flooding her house with beautiful roses and a huge bear that decorates the entrance of her house.

Through her stories on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a bit of her massive surprise, which seems to have her delighted, because there were more than three videos where she shared each of the details with which she was pampered today.

Kylie began with a video to the rhythm of “Every Kind of Way” by HER, where they can be seen, thanks to the panoramic view that she gave us of the entrance to her house, at least 23 baskets of pink and white flowers of different sizes. In the background was a huge pink bear surrounded by a variation of roses.

The final complement of Jenner’s Love and Friendship Day, featured a photo of a gingerbread house that read “Happy Valentine’s Day.” The gingerbread house had four gingerbread people in front of it, representing the couple’s growing family.

Jenner and Scott recently welcomed their second child, Wolf Webster, who came into the world on February 2. Just one day after his sister stormi will celebrate his four years of life and the proud parents will dedicate some nice words to him through his social networks.

Following the sweet post, a source close to the “Sicko Mode” rapper told People magazine that Kylie is very happy and grateful to Travis, despite the problems of infidelity on his part, which made them separate for more than two years in 2019.

“He’s a romantic guy. He surprised her with lots of white and pink roses for Valentine’s Day. Tears came to her eyes. They also had a special dinner. They are enjoying being a family of four.”the source told the international magazine.

“Kylie is still resting and recovering. She likes to stay home. Travis makes sure she has everything she needs. Stormi is helping out with [su] little brother. She is the cutest older sister,” she added before concluding her interview. Another source revealed that Stormi is the happiest girl for her little brother and has been able to hold him.

Jenner and Scott they have had an on-and-off relationship over the years. Earlier last year, a source told Pepole that the couple “love each other” and “enjoy spending family time with Stormi”; however, they maintain certain rules of coexistence to keep the peace.