Trailer Doctor Strange 2 | Who appears in the preview? Explanation Professor X, Captain Carter, Iron Man

The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed the first images of a mysterious group, but the return of at least two Marvel characters is clear.

This Sunday was published in the preview of the superbowl the second official trailer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbreaking it on the internet immediately.

And it is that the sequel to Doctor Strange and the exploration of the Multiverse, all after Spider-Man: No Way home, has high expectations in this movie. And with the advance, several immediately noticed the appearance of an expected Marvel character and that will make its premiere at the UCM.

Attention! There may be spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below. If you don’t want to know, don’t keep reading.

In this trailer there are certainly several moments of analysis, but one of the clearest, although you might have missed, is the appearance of a mysterious Marvel character and also the score of another hero who died in the UCM.

Who are we talking about? We refer to the scene in which Stephen Strange is in a strange mansion handcuffed and escorted by Iron Man-like robots. In addition, someone speaks to her from a platform and although only her voice is heard and a silhouette is seen, it can be identified that it is nothing more and nothing less than Professor X, played again by Patrick Stewart.

Stewart put himself in the shoes of the leader of the mutants in the original X-Men trilogy several years ago, although he also appeared in the sequel to X-Men Days of Future Past, where he shared the screen with his younger self, James McCavoy’s Professor X.

But that is not all, since by robots, it can be interpreted that next to Charles Xavier has to be Tony Stark, but not the one we know played by Robert Downey Jr.

How can this be? well in Loki and in Spider-Man: No Way Home we already knew that there are variants of the UCM characters played by other actors, so in this scene there could be a Tony Stark with another actor. Some they venture to say that it will be taken to the movies by Tom Cruise.

But, what are Professor X and Tony Stark doing on the same team judging Stephen Strange? In the comics there is a group called the Illuminati, the most powerful heroes in the universe and they have Iron Man and Charles Xavier on their team. Who else? To the same Doctor Strange, Namor, Captain America and Mr. Fantastic.

In fact, fans have already found a new appearance, but in the official poster published today. there you can see a shield of Captain America, but with the flag of Great Britain. Any ideas? This would confirm the appearance of Captain Carter in the film, who already debuted in the animated series What If…?.

For now, the appearance of these characters has not been confirmed, except that of an evil Doctor Strange. But different insiders have already reported that different UCM characters will appear in other universes, a plot that has already been advanced in the official synopsis.

Doctor Strange 2 opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.