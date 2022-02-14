trailer and release date of the erotic thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas directed by the director of ‘Fatal Attraction’

Attention to this. Here we bring you the trailer of ‘Deep Water’, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas at the orders of adrien lyne, responsible for titles such as ‘9 and a half weeks’, ‘Fatal Attraction’ or ‘An Indecent Proposal’. In addition, it already has a release date in the United States: the March 18th can be seen on Hulu. It will come to other countries from the hand of Amazon, but in Spain it is not clear where we will see it.

The film enjoyed a certain popularity at the time when it became known that its two protagonists had started a relationship in real life. That romance has long since come to an end, but it has not been now when we have been able to see the first advance of this adaptation of a novel by Patricia Highsmith.

an odd couple

‘Deep Water’ tells the story of a wealthy man played by Affleck who, in order to prevent his wife from asking for a divorce, allows you to have extramarital affairs. The problem is that all her lovers disappear and everything points to the fact that he is responsible for her…

Kristen Connolly, Tracy Letts, Jacob ElordiRachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jade Fernandez, Michael Scialabba, Devyn A. Tyler and Brendan Miller complete the cast of the first film directed by Lyne since 2002, the year of the release of ‘Unfaithful’.





Another striking detail of ‘Deep Water’ is that one of its screenwriters for Sam Levinsoncreator of the acclaimed series ‘Euphoria’, so due to lack of stimuli to attract attention, it hasn’t finally ended up being released on streaming…