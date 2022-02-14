Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Match Report – 13 February, 2022

ENGLAND — Mexican Raúl Jiménez opened Wolverhampton Wanderers’ victory against Tottenham Hotspur (0-2) who have lost their last two home games in five days.

The Aztec striker only needed six minutes to hurt Tottenham’s flimsy defense, which had been badly hit after Wednesday’s match against Southampton. It doesn’t work for the team of Antonio Conte or Hugo Lloris, who made two very poor clearances and the ball ended up in Jiménez, who pocketed it with his chest and sent it into the net with a perfect volley.

The Mexican celebrated his fifth goal in this Premier and the second in the last four games, gradually approaching the records he averaged before the serious skull injury he suffered in November 2020.

The ‘Spurs’ suffered the continuation of what was seen against Southampton, when the ‘Saints’ came back in the last ten minutes, but the defensive show only got worse. Lloris gave the disastrous Ben Davies a bad pass and he gave the ball away from the edge of the box. Between Davinson, Bentancur and the stick they took Daniel Podence’s shot, but the rebound was left to Dendoncker at an empty goal to make it 0-2.

Wolves had more to draw blood, with dangerous shots from Jiménez and Podence, but Tottenham, who played a very poor game, was saved from even greater punishment. Of course, the team does not fix the negative inertia and sees fourth place from afar. Those of Conte are eighth, with 36 points, four from fourth position. They have over Wolves, who are seventh with 37 points, Arsenal, who have 39, and Manchester United, who remain with 40.