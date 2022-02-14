Total goddess! Ariana Grande’s original look for her presentation on The Voice

UNITED STATES.- After celebrating her wedding with Dalton Gómez, Ariana Grande He does not stop giving good news to his followers. The American singer will be part of the jury of The Voice for its 21st season, which will begin in the last months of this year. So, he advanced with that look will be officially presented tonight, in the program’s studios, for the nbc network.

Before appearing on this renowned stage, Ariana Grande He shared his look with his followers. On her Instagram profile, the American singer published four photos of her: in three of them she shows two of her outfits, and in the last one she used a meme making fun of her shoes. The celebrity was captured by her personal photographer, Alfredo flowerswho was in charge of capturing in his post, along with the official account of the program.

Ariana Grande She wore an asymmetrical black top, with a circle in the middle of her chest. This was combined with a short skirt of the same color, and high reptile boots. At last, she uploaded a meme of sponge Bob, where he is wearing boots similar to hers, joking with his height. This publication got more than three and a half million likes in just four hours.

Instagram: @arianagrande

It also received more than 40,000 comments, which is usual when it comes to a photo of her alone. She combined this delicate outfit with casual makeup, consisting of black eyeliner, nude pink lipstick, and a light golden shadow on her eyes. As usual, she wore her hair up in a high ponytail. This look was courtesy of her personal stylist, Mimi Cutrell.

Her second choice was a set made up of straight pants and a bustier top, revealing her rib tattoo. This one had an extravagant print, combined with the colors pink, light blue and white. For this outfit, she kept the same makeup, but added some silver glitter earrings. The official account of The Voice shared this post on her profile.