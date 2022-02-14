Tom Holland Takes Fortnite as Nathan Drake

News



Fortnite will launch a new collaboration with Uncharted this February 17, with new skins from Nathan Drake from Tom Holland Y chloe frazer from claudia black.

Epic Games He joked around with his fans. On its website, users had to guess a 14-character password using clues to unlock the official collaboration trailer for uncharted fortnitewhich will be released just one day before the premiere from the film played by Holland.

What this new DLC includes is: Nathan Drake’s clothing which includes a default style based on the upcoming film as well as an additional style inspired by UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End. Meanwhile, Chloe Frazer’s outfit employs the default, jacketless styles from the film, along with a UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy.

take a looking to the trailer below: