Tom Cruise Appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer, According to Marvel Fans

Some Marvel fans have wanted to convince each other that Tom Cruise appears in the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During Super Bowl 2022, Marvel Studios revealed the second trailer for the sequel to Doctor Strange, with brand new footage from the movie… including the appearance of a mysterious character who appears fighting Scarlet Witch. At first glance, one would think that it would be Captain Marvel or a variant of her, since she also has an orange glow that emanates from her own figure, but perhaps this is not the case.

Marvel fans suggest that the character could also be a variant of Iron Man known as Superior Iron Man and that, as have revealed some theoriescould be played by Tom Cruise.

Wasn’t so sure but man I really do see a Tony Stark beard here now😳 Tom Cruise Superior IRON MAN!? #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/RGjw0Rzszm — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 14, 2022

THIS IS TOM CRUISE. THIS IS SUPERIOR IRON MAN. THIS IS HIM MY HEAD IM SHEATING RN #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/0teY6TJTRY — Sensational (@rockybqlboa) February 14, 2022

I’m gonna loose my mind if we see Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/n1a6aY9agF — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) February 14, 2022

Superior Iron Man is a dark and twisted version of Tony created for the crossover marvel Avengers & X-Men: AXIS, 2014. The nine-issue series was created by Yıldıray Çınar and Tom Taylor, who even seems to suspect that his character might have been reprized by Marvel Studios for the Sorcerer Supreme sequel.

“I don’t have privileged information”Taylor wrote on Twitter, “but when Yıldıray Çınar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when angry”he explained.

Hey, Superior Iron Man is trending.

I have no inside information but when @ycinar and I created Tony’s Endo-Sym armor, it was designed to glow red/orange when he was angry. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/mZe7vk2tNG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 14, 2022

Long before Robert Downey Jr. became Marvel’s only Iron Man, Cruise was also on the brink of being Iron Man and for that, fans of the fan service they fervently believe that perhaps the actor in Mission Impossible it could be one of the supposed variants of the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.

