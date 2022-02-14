timecopa 90s film based on the homonymous comic.

Movies about time travel are a classic of science fiction. We have a clear example in sagas such as Terminator (in force since 1984) or Back to the Future (1985 – 1990). A less well-known case, but one that also deserves to be named, is that of Timecop, police in time1994 film, based on the comic book miniseries Time Cop: A Man Out of Timethat darkhorse brought to light between August and October 1992, thanks to Mike Richardson, Mark Verheiden Y Ron Randall. This feature film is, precisely, the object of analysis of this article.

Under the direction of peter hyamsthis 98-minute film stars Jean Claude Van Damme (What Max Walker), mia sara (In the role of Melissa Walker), Rum Silver (which plays Aaron McComb), Bruce McGill (which embodies Eugène Matuzak), Gloria Reuben (which gets under the skin of Sarah Fielding), Scott Bellis (what makes of Ricky), Jason Schombing (it converts into Lyle Atwood), Scott Lawrence (which turns into George Spota), Kenneth Weish (What utley), Brad Loree (In the role of Kings), Kevin McNulty (which plays Jack Parker) Y Gabrielle Rose (who embodies the judge Marshall).

Max Walker He is one of their best agents in the ECT (Time Control Commission), which is responsible for arresting and executing all those people who decide to travel to the past to alter the time stream. However, things get complicated when the senator Aaron McComb, who intends to become president, appears with the intention of closing the commission so that no one can interfere in his temporary trips. It won’t take long for him to realize that the biggest obstacle standing in his way is the agent. Max Walker.

Although the movie script Timecop, police in time arises from the collaboration between Mike Richardson Y Mark Verheidenthere are numerous differences with the plot of the comic from which it is inspired.

Although the reviews were mixed, the truth is that, in its first two weeks in theaters, Timecop, police in time It rose to number one at the box office. Thanks to this movie Jean Claude Van Damme He starred in his first great success and managed to position himself as one of the greats of action cinema, placing himself at the height of icons such as arnold schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone. In worldwide collection, the film reached the figure of 101 million dollars.

In 1995, Timecop, police in time won the Saturn Award from the Festival of the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror in the category of best actress for mia sara for his interpretation of Melissa Walker.

Following the success of the film, between 1997 and 1998, the television series timecopwhich did not even have Max Walker in the cast or with Jean Claude Van Damme like actor. It is not surprising, therefore, that only nine of the thirteen planned episodes were shot. But nevertheless, Daniel Parkinson wrote a trilogy derived from said series composed of the books The Scavanger, Viper’s Spawn (both published in 1998) and Blood Ties (1999).

Although there are directors who end up denying some of their films, this is not the case with peter hyamswho declared the following regarding this feature film:

It wasn’t entirely planned from the beginning that I would make two films with Jean Claude Van Damme in a row. I was proposed to do timecop and I loved the sponsorships. (The producer) Larry Gordon was involved in this; Moshe Diamond he was a great producer; sam raimi was involved…it was a really clever story, and I thought it was an opportunity to make the best movie I’ve ever had. Van Damme have never done. I said yes and we did it, and it was clear that it was going to be a success because it always looked through the roof. It remains his biggest hit. So Universal Y Moshe Diamond wanted to join us again as soon as possible, so they gathered Sudden Death. There was never any doubt that we would just do timecop 2. She would never have agreed to that. The last thing you want to do is repeat yourself. That would be horrible.

Indeed, Timecop, police in timein addition to a series and a trilogy of novels, also featured the sequel to which peter hyams spoke, but was directed by Steve Boyum and starring Jason Scott Lee. Under the name of Timecop 2: The Berlin Decision (2003), this film only saw the light directly on DVD. However, as we commented at the time, in 2013, the go-ahead was given to a remake of Timecop, police in timethough without Jean-Claude Van Gimme in the leading role. However, to date, the film has not gone ahead and nothing is known about the plans of Universal.

So if you’re a fan of time travel movies, Jean Claude Van Damme, Timecop, police in time or of both contents, it is a good option to spend an entertaining time on the sofa at home.