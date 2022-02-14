Tigres forcefully defeats Chivas; Gignac scored a goal

tigers he won it 1-3, with a lot of French flavor. comfortable, before Chivas that they have not weighed for quite some time and that they are a constant experiment, beyond actually working to reverse their bad situation, the university team added three and did nothing more than show the reality that Marcelo Michel Leaño’s live.

Miguel Herrera has it out of habit, in America, in Tijuana, in Tigres, the Guadalajara He is one of his favorite clients and this time, on Matchday 5 of Clausura 2022, he was no exception.

Very fast, barely at minute 5, Guido Pizarro He headed a cross from Frenchman Florian Thauvin and sent the ball into Raúl Gudiño’s net.

The game was only one sided. Tigres was widely dominant in the Akron Stadiumwhich has not vibrated for a long time as the Jalisco Stadium did a few decades ago.

And to add a flavor of France to this meeting, Andre-Pierre Gignac at 44 ‘he settled down and finished off with a pair of scissors, from photography, which indicated the 0-2 on the scoreboard.

The plugin was the same. Although Chivas managed to have some possession of the ball, Tigres insisted on being the owner of the game.

Herrera sent Sebastián Córdova, to Carlos Gonzaleza powerful bench against one that struggles to represent the story of a great that is off.

And the move worked. Córdova put a ball into the area that González lowered with his chest and with his left foot he burst the Flock’s frame for 0-3 at 69′.

The rojiblanco reaction attempt reached 73′, when after several rebounds in the area by Nahuel Guzmán, Robert Alvarado he connected and gave the only goal of this duel for Chivas, in addition to being his first goal in Liga MX with his new club.

Landslide of the Tigers (1-3), confidence to Michael Herrera and unknown of what could happen with the Chivas that are stagnant and with a hobby that awaits the so-promised resurgence that nothing else does not come.

