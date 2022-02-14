Three black dresses by Jennifer Aniston ideal for any occasion

In the fashion world, Jennifer Aniston is known as “Jenny in black” because she always looks dresses black and became his favorite color in recent years. The Friends actress has a spectacular figure at 52 years old and she knows what the look What suits you best to wear on red carpets?

The “total black” (“all black”) never fails and the Californian has confirmed it for years. His stylist, Nina Claire, who also works with actress Kirsten Dunst, is the one who gets him outfits Armani, Dior and Gucci, among other luxury brands that celebrities like her can access.

“I’ll stop wearing black when they invent a darker color,” said Wednesday Friday Addams, the eldest daughter of The Addams family and, apparently, Jennifer Aniston He adopted the same philosophy. At the 2021 SAG Awards, it was the only time she was seen with a dress white satin Dior signature, which surprised all his followers.

Three dresses Jennifer Aniston’s ideal blacks:

Leatherette dress

For the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, Jennifer Aniston chose a look very canchero and perfect for the occasion: a dress short black leatherette with an asymmetric one-shoulder neckline that she combined with sandals of the same tone and the set managed to highlight her blonde hair.

The garment is, nothing more and nothing less, than from the Italian firm Valentino, while the chosen shoes belong to Giuseppe Zanotti and the jewels to Fred Leighton. East look It is perfect for a party or a birthday.

Jennifer Aniston at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

Strapless dress

The dress “word of honor”, which has a strapless neckline, was forgotten for a while and today, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez have brought it back into fashion. To go to the program “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the actress chose this model that was perfect.

It is a black piece, very simple to the ankles, but it is characterized by a belt that holds a fold of the dress that simulates a train. The look She completed it with sandals with a red detail on the heel, a nude manicure and silver jewelry.

The actress arriving at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Halter neckline dress

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon premiered “The Morning Show” in 2019 and had to attend many events to launch the Apple TV series. In one of them, the Friends actress did not hesitate to bet on black again and chose a neckline that completely favored her.

East dress It is very sophisticated and sober thanks to the cut that fits at the neck and slims your shoulders. “Less is more” is the premise of the actress, and those who seek to be inspired by her to create styles should bear in mind that Jennifer Aniston he prefers the classic, but elegant.