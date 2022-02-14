Three black dresses by Jennifer Aniston ideal for any occasion

In the fashion world, Jennifer Aniston is known as “Jenny in black” because she always looks dresses black and became his favorite color in recent years. The Friends actress has a spectacular figure at 52 years old and she knows what the look What suits you best to wear on red carpets?

The “total black” (“all black”) never fails and the Californian has confirmed it for years. His stylist, Nina Claire, who also works with actress Kirsten Dunst, is the one who gets him outfits Armani, Dior and Gucci, among other luxury brands that celebrities like her can access.

