Those responsible for CrossfireX apologize for the state of the game

crossfirex It has been released this month on Xbox One and PC, platforms in which it is available through Xbox Game Pass (although only half of its single-player campaign), and since then users have been complaining about the state in which the game is found. Precisely many subscribers of the Xbox service have notified Smilegate Entertainment that they cannot access it, one of the problems that has led to Sooro Boo, executive producer of the projectto publicly apologize in an open letter posted on the game’s official blog.

“It is clear that, without realizing it, we have disappointed many of our players and fans who have been with us for a long time,” explains the producer, known as Mr Boo, in the statement. “You mean the world to us and we felt you deserved more than just a patch update note, so I wanted to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current state of the game.Boo’s words are actually framed in the latest CrossfireX patch notes: “We want to explain exactly how we plan to address the issues and ultimately ask you for a chance to make it all right.”

The first solutions will arrive in early March

In this sense, Sooro Boo has advanced some of the main solutions that will implement crossfirex in their next update in early March: they will work on improving controller sensitivity, implement Boogieman balance improvements, and fix a CAR-4 bug. Even so, the producer makes it clear that there will still be technical problems, although he reinforces his commitment to solve them and communicate them in a transparent way: “We feel that the current problems of crossfirex had more to do with the basic fundamentals of the game and it seemed that we had betrayed the trust of our players. There is simply no excuse for this, so I wanted to make a personal apology and explain exactly what the issues are and how we plan to overcome them. We will continue to be transparent and engage with you, our valued players, and We hope to regain your trust again“.