This user has made Windows 11 work on an Android mobile

If you have ever wondered about Windows running on an Android mobile Today we have the answer for you. A developer has managed to run Windows 11 on an Android mobile smoothly, stable and even running a game. We are not talking about one mobile version or a capped system to be able to run: it is the same operating system they run the computers and it works perfectly.

Android 13 now gets along better with Windows 11 and other systems

the great fault that Windows 11 is running without problem on an Android mobile is Android 13. Google released the first version for developers of the future system a few days ago and did so with news in the virtualization compatibility.

And here’s Windows 11 as a VM on Pixel 6 https://t.co/0557SfeJtN pic.twitter.com/v7OIcWC3Ab — kdrag0n (@kdrag0n) February 13, 2022

Yes, Windows 11 has been run on a Google Pixel 6 thanks to a windows virtual machine eleven. This was possible in the past, but there were dozens of problems and now everything is much simpler. The future android 13 will be much more compatible with virtualization from other operating systems.

Windows 11 on a mobile without problems and with ease

The user who has achieved this feat indicates that the virtual machine behaves perfectly, which is Relatively easy to process and that everything is very stable. In short, run Windows 11 stable with ease on an Android mobile it’s possible.

And not only run it, but also use it to manage programs or even games. In the test the game has been executed doom without any problem. This was not something unthinkable in the past, but now going through the process is much simpler.

not only with Windows 11, also with other desktop operating systems like Linux, for example. Android 13 is opening the door to a much more stable and easy virtualizationwhich can make the android phones open the doors to a world of possibilities for users.

