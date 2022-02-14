This is the character most hated by Marvel fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe became a viewer favorite. Since the studio began its path on the big screen, the audience was always present and accompanied him on every adventure.

Although the characters of marvel comics They were always known in all parts of the world, the film adaptations made them gain even more fame. Thus, they became a worldwide phenomenon.

The truth is that there are many characters that exist in this universe. We have already had the opportunity to see several of them on the big screen and also through Disney Plus. However, there are still several to be discovered. Within the list of the most popular characters, there is one that does not receive as much love as the rest. Although it generates surprise, there are many people who have turned against him and who have criticized him.

Marvel: the character most hated by fans

Although for many it sounds strange, star lord He is the most hated character by Marvel fans. This feeling arose with Avengers: Infinity Warwhere the character makes a mistake that provoked the fury of many viewers.

The scene in question takes place on Titan, the home planet of Thanos. There we see how Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Spider-Man try to join forces with the character of Chris Pratt in order to face the villain and defeat him once and for all. After a tough battle, the superheroes finally manage to stop the villain. As Spider-Man is about to steal the Infinity Gauntlet from him, Thanos tells Peter Quill that Gamora perished on Vormir.

Hearing those words, star lord he loses his mind and decides to furiously beat up the villain. This causes the plan to go wrong and the villain ends up defeating the superheroes one by one. When fans saw this movie in theaters, they didn’t hesitate to blame the character by what happens next: the famous snap of Thanos annihilates fifty percent of the existing life in the entire galaxy.

It should be noted that Marvel fans also hate the character because of the actor who plays him on the big screen.. On more than one occasion, Pratt was linked to many controversies.

The actor is part of the Hillsong Church, which supports conversion therapy for gays and lesbians. This provoked the anger of Elliot Page, who did not hesitate to criticize him on Twitter: “Being anti-LGBTG is wrong, there are not two options.” On the other hand, when several castmates showed their rejection of Donald Trump publicly, the interpreter decided not to go to the event and kept silent. And what do you think about star lord?

