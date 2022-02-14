This is Olivia Holzmacher, Joe Burrow’s girlfriend

The fashionable quarterback in the NFLleader of the Bengals to the Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow, is called to make history. At 25 years old, he captained his team to reach the desired final in Los Angeles at just 25 years old. Within the playing fields, he draws attention to his calm with the ball despite his youth. And off the pitch, stability is given by his partner, his great support: Olivia Holzmacher.

According to him new york post, olivia He graduated as a data analyst at the state University from Ohio in 2019, where she met Joe Burrow. the of ames (Iowa) was studying consumer and family financial services and shined like no one else in the Football university in Ohio State. That’s where love arose. Olivia always gave him the necessary support from the stands.