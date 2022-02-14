This is Kim Kardashian’s mantra to live in peace from the age of 40

After years of being surrounded by drama, this is the mantra of Kim Kardashian to be able to live in peace from the age of 40. The businesswoman shared through her Instagram stories a quote that would describe how she makes her lead a better life without worries.

After being involved in what seems to be a myriad of scandals, mostly by her ex-partner Kanye West, kim kardashian He has decided to share with his followers a phrase that alludes to how he does to live in peace.

Kim Kardashian’s mantra to live better after 40

The publication of the creator of Skims could seem like a hint to kanye-westas it was published moments after the rapper publicly asked his family to return.

Unlike last week, which Kim Kardashian referred directly to Kanye Westthis time she did it in a more subtle way and shared a story in which she had been tagged about what she said in her recent interview with Vogue.

“My 40s are about being my own team. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to exercise. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my children and the people who make me happy.”, reads the publication.