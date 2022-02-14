This is Adele’s new mansion valued at 50 million

Adele has a new house in beverly hills. To celebrate the success of her latest album ’30’, recently released, the singer has disbursed no less than 58 million dollars (about 51 million euros) to take over the property of more than 1,000 square meters with eight bedrooms and twelve bathrooms and which, until now, belonged to Sylvester Stallone.

Although not many photographs are known of this mansion, those that have reached social networks make it clear who was the owner of the mansion until now: busts of Rocky on the shelves, canvases of the boxer in full combat and even a portrait of the actor who brought him to life with his gloves on.

However, it is very likely that soon these sculptures and canvases will disappear with their new tenant.

It jumped at the beginning of the year that the British acquired this mansion for 58 million dollars, something that, although a priori it seems a lot, is almost the half of its initial price of sale, 110 million dollars.

style Mediterranean with Italian touchesthe house has a total area of ​​more than 14,000 square meters in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of North Beverly Park. 1,719 square meters of housing.

Large open spaces with double height, vaulted ceilings, arched windows and large windows, the house has two floors.

The main one houses two powder rooms, a dining room, a huge kitchen, a breakfast room and an office. In total, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including an opulent suite room main with steam sauna and terrace. In addition, there is no lack of a neighboring house to guests two floors.